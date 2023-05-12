Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

DRAMA: ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer ordered to remove regalia at court

by By Simbarashe Sithole
19 mins ago | Views
There was drama at Concession magistrates courts when a  suspected ZANU PF supporter who allegedly took pictures during the party's primary elections yesterday stormed the court dressed in party regalia to intimidate the magistrate.


Zephania Muringazuwa is facing disorderly conduct charge  and threats charges and is on $20 000 bail.

The  magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware was not intimidated and ordered the suspect to go and dress properly.

In shame he walked out of the courtroom and the matter was remanded to May 16.

The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on March 25 Muringazuwa arrived at Maori Primary School where the complainant Tsekwende Chingwa was presiding over party primary elections.

He started taking pictures with his phone at the polling station and was called to order by Chingwa but he paid a deaf ear.

Chingwa warned Muringazuwa that he was committing a crime and he told her that she had no right to stop him since he was using his phone.

A police report was filed and the next day Muringazuwa threatened Chingwa with violence while at the Presidential input distribution at Meadows farm in Concession.

Another report of future violence was filed leading to Chingwa's arrest.

Source - Byo24news

Comments

