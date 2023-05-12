Trouble at 49 on Cork as Harare City investigates

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The City of Harare has unearthed massive structural and environmental irregularities which are in breach of City by-laws at 49 on Cork in Avondale Harare.The posh neighbourhood of Avondale has been turned into a den of tuckshops and irregular structures which are substandard and not fit for the Avondale Zone.It is reported that 49 on Cork which was a restaurant has been turned into a mini mall with over 20 shops crammed into what was the former restaurant.The design and architecture did not have council approval and the whole place is a sham alleged one tenant who refused to be named.Contacted for comment a space sales lady acting on behalf of the owners of 49 on Cork said she could not comment on the allegations levelled against the building and its owners.Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission ZACC and the City of Harare are working hand in hand to bring the culprits to book and restore order in Avondale.