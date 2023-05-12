Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
SOME youths in Bulawayo doubt that elections will better their lives, citing failed promises by politicians and the government over the years.

A survey by Southern Eye Weekender showed that there is general disinterest in the upcoming elections among the youth in the city.

Joseph Sibanda, a youth from Nkulumane, said he did not even register to vote.

 "Given a chance, I will not even consider registering to vote. People have been voting for years now but what has changed? Nothing has changed, so whether we vote or not, nothing will change the situation in Zimbabwe," Sibanda said.

Melisa Siziba said election rigging was a turn-off.

"The truth is that leaders in Zimbabwe always disappoint us in terms of service delivery and the worst part is that no matter how much we vote, they never go out of power. They would rather kill us to remain in power," Siziba said.

"Take the late former President, Robert Mugabe, he was in power for 37 years but never improved the situation in Zimbabwe. Rather he gave land and property to his children when he was alive, instead of fixing the country."

Sandisiwe Nyathi said: "We have learnt to hustle and we no longer care about voting for change. There is nothing like voting for change in Zimbabwe because the ruling party Zanu-PF always rigs, so it is hard to trust the process anymore."

 Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Archibold Chiponda said:"The reason they do not want to vote is because the youth are concentrating on urban areas which are being run poorlyby the opposition party, unfortunately, as for the mechanism the ruling party has put in place to try and increase youth participation."

"If you look at the messages Zanu-PF is pushing right now, such as drug abuse, these are some of the behaviours that promote apathy in youth, when someone is abusing drugs then they do not have time to vote."

CCC Bulawayo spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza, said he was out of office when contacted for comment. He promised to respond.

The youth represent over 60% of the country's population and about 44% of the total voters.

In 2018, about 43% of the registered voters were 35 years and below, meaning the youth vote played a decisive role in the poll outcome.

Mbuso Fuzwayo, a Bulawayo-based commentator, said lack of interest in electoral processes by the youth results from lack of civic education on elections.

"The other reason is the issue of civic education; it is usually done towards elections. The whole idea is not to wait for every five years to talk about elections but to also link elections to service delivery, national development, and explain what not registering to vote means," Fuzwayo said.

Another commentator Effie Ncube added:  "It is important that the government conducts itself in a way that will give young people the reason to want to vote. Without that, they will not be participating for a long time.

"They are disappointed, disappointed by the politics that is not responding to their bread and butter priorities."

Source - Southern Eye

Comments

Mobile food trailers for sale


Must Read

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

30 mins ago | 20 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

60 mins ago | 107 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

1 hr ago | 65 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

1 hr ago | 145 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's administration panicking

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Cowboy country

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe eyes Egyptian medicine

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Heath Streak gravely ill

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe elections set for August

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mnangagwa grants non-violent prisoners amnesty

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

$14 billion gold digital tokens bought so far in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

List of duty-free goods released

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Demanding school fees in USD only illegal, says Govt

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Trouble at 49 on Cork as Harare City investigates

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

DRAMA: ZANU PF 'bogus' photographer ordered to remove regalia at court

10 hrs ago | 944 Views

Konrad Adenauer Foundation set to launch a climate change book

10 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zera slashes gas price by 14,9%

23 hrs ago | 810 Views

Bata stadium 'banned'

23 hrs ago | 975 Views

Refrigerator features to look out for in 2023

12 May 2023 at 14:56hrs | 884 Views

Are investors in African equities poised for wins amidst global turmoil?

12 May 2023 at 11:17hrs | 209 Views

'Want change? Register to vote!' insist CCC. Stuff mothers of nightmares are made.

12 May 2023 at 11:10hrs | 713 Views

Mnangagwa not a born-again democrat

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 939 Views

Zimbabwe 'looting' law saga shows dysfunctionality at the heart of govt

12 May 2023 at 06:25hrs | 706 Views

Mnangagwa should walk the talk

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 625 Views

Govt must demand answers from Gold Mafia kingpins

12 May 2023 at 06:24hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabwe suffering from leadership crisis

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 515 Views

Upcoming Zimbabwe, DRC polls a bellwether for Sadc, African democracy

12 May 2023 at 06:23hrs | 329 Views

Zimbabwean 'mbingas' flashy lifestyles reflect a corrupt economy

12 May 2023 at 06:22hrs | 978 Views

Mnangagwa approves nationwide audits on mining activities

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 337 Views

Mwonzora mounts fresh court challenge for postponement of elections

12 May 2023 at 06:12hrs | 1261 Views

Bulawayo musician, poet releases song on Gukurahundi

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Suspect splurged US$2,7 heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

12 May 2023 at 06:09hrs | 1988 Views

Bulawayo duo reaps US$130k in overseas job scam

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 672 Views

US envoy says Russian ship picked up arms in South Africa

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1016 Views

Prominent lawyer snubs CCC

12 May 2023 at 06:08hrs | 1401 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days