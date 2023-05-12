Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe Republic Police officer stationed at Rhodesville police station in Harare has been dragged to court facing charges of extorting US$3,000 from a Chinese national she accused of illegal foreign currency deals.Primrose Tarumbiswa, 35, appeared at the Harare Magistrates' court Friday facing extortion.She was granted ZW$50,000 bail by magistrate Dennis Mangosi.Her colleague, one Constable Muchongwe and four other accomplices are reportedly on the run.The complainant was identified as Xie Haiyan, 36.According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 9 May 2023 at around 12pm, Tarumbiswa called Haiyan on his phone requesting to meet him.She reportedly told him she wanted to order some stuff from China.Haiyan, it is further alleged, then sent her his location.The two later met around 5pm at Haiyan offices.Tarumbiswa, who was driving a sky-blue vehicle, reportedly called Haiyan to join her in the car."…Immediately, five other accused persons approached and confronted the complainant," prosecutors said."They introduced themselves as police officers and accused the complainant for illegally dealing in foreign currency."It is further alleged that Tarumbiswa then informed Haiyan that he was under arrest before they took him into another vehicle.Court was told they drove him away claiming they were taking him to Harare Central police station."Along the way, the accused demanded US$20,000 for his release," prosecutors said."They then handcuffed him and threatened him with detention if the complainant did not give them the cash."Complainant counted cash amounting to US$3,000 which he took from a ray bag which he was carrying and handed over the cash to one of the accused persons."The accused then made a U-turn and dropped the complainant near his workplace before driving away."Haiyan later narrated the incident to his business partner, one Courage Moyo who helped him file a police at Harare Central.Investigations were carried out by detectives leading to Tarumbiswa's arrest.