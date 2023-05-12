Latest News Editor's Choice


Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

by Mandla Ndlovu
FENCORP GLOBAL a Delaware domiciled communications and deal brokering firm with operations in South Africa , Gambia and Zimbabwe has called on African leaders to fully commit to the accelerated implementation of the Africa Continetal Free Trade Area AfCFTA.

Fencorp Global Chief Operations Officer Nicholas Ncube made the call while addressing an African Empowerment Conference organised by the African Economic Empowerment Wealth Fund in Victoria Falls , Zimbabwe.

Ncube said His Excellency Wemkele Nene and the team at AfCFTA had dedicated their lives and given their all towards the Free Trade Area and it was now time for African leaders to ensure that they urgently come to the party and play their part to ensure that Africa builds a Free Trade Area.

Ncube highlighted that Fencorp Global was working on promoting regional tourism and promoting Africa as a tourist destination for Africans. Ncube said West Africans need to come and explore Southern Africa while Southern Africans need to explore West Africa. Ncube said we need to promote tourism in Africa , invest in Africa as a destination before we go to the Eifel Tower and other places.

Ncube added that a united Africa can unlock massive potential and become a global Powerhouse in any sector because Africa has the resources , the human capital and potential to achieve global Powerhouse status.

Fencorp Global is currently involved in promoting Kanifing of the Gambia as a tourist destination of choice for the Southern Africa market. Fencorp's efforts have resulted in new travel packages being designed for Kanifing as the first step towards ensuring that Africans participate in Africa's growth.

Ncube also revealed that Fencorp Global under its deal structuring arm is in the early stages of structuring a continental financial instrument that will be used to fund the continent's development.



Source - Byo24News

