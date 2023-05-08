Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

News / National

by Staff reportetr

Herentals 0 - 0 DynamosHERBERT MARUWA made three changes to his starting line-up and even included crowd-favourite Denver Mukamba but Dynamos still fired blanks at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.It was DeMbare's second successive goalless draw in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League marathon.They also fired blanks when being held by Triangle at the same venue last weekend.In the end, Maruwa was left furious and once again blamed his team's drab show on time-wasting by the opponents.He also had issues with referee Thabani Bamala and his assistants.Bamala waved away two penalty appeals from Dynamos and also made some questionable decisions during the match.Frustrated Dynamos fans then threw missiles at the officials as they made their way to the dressing room.One of the assistant referees, Edgar Rumeki, suffered a deep cut on the arm.There was also chaos in the 72nd minute, when DeMbare fans threw all sorts of objects at Herentals' substitute goalkeeper Nevermind Antonio.Antonio was shown a red card after needlessly remonstrating against the officials in another of the now common Herentals' time-wasting antics.Strangely, Antonio chose to go to the changing room via the pitch. He is likely to be penalised by the Premier Soccer League.He also insulted a section of the Dynamos fans, who responded by throwing missiles, forcing play to be stopped for almost seven minutes."It (time-wasting) is killing our football."But the good thing is that we play 34 games and this one is over," Maruwa said.A few weeks ago, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza threatened to quit football because of some poor officiating.Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa, however, took a thinly veiled dig at Maruwa, accusing him of being a bad loser."I have heard him talk about that several times when he loses points. If they are good, why can't they win within those minutes."We went to Chicken Inn, we lost and they withdrew ball boys, but we didn't complain to the media."Let us not mix issues here," said Mutiwekuziwa. "Quite a difficult game . . . If we were up there today, we would have won the game. Dynamos did not look solid for me. We have to still improve going into our next game."DeMbare started with a new-look front three of Eli Ilunga, the returning Emmanuel Paga and Mukamba.Wingers Tendai Matindife and Keith Madera were relegated to the bench, as was striker Nyasha Chintuli.As usual, Mukamba had some moments, especially in the first half.He unleashed a grounder that missed the upright from a distance on the hour after he was teed-up by Paga.Moments later, Ilunga was wasteful after he was played through by the hardworking Donald Mudadi.Mudadi has been one of the most consistent players at DeMbare this season.Paga's speculative shot was then easily dealt with by an alert Herentals goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi.A much-improved Tino Benza shot over bar after he was given some space from the edge of the box.His father, Innocent Benza, entertained the crowd with some deft touches.He has been doing so in recent matches.Veteran Brighton Majarira then headed wide from a corner-kick by Prince Chama as Herentals sought a breakthrough.That was moments before Bamala blew the half-time whistle.Herentals made a triple substitution at the beginning of the second half, introducing Collin Mujuru, Blessing Majarira and Tafadzwa Jimu for Innocent Benza, Archmore Majarira and Chama.Jimu, who has scored four goals so far, almost made an instant impact, turning Elvis Moyo before hitting a half-volley that was punched away for a corner by Taimon Mvula.The second half was a drab affair and the numerous stops did not help matters.DeMbare had two appeals for a penalty in the second half, first when Ilunga's goal-bound header seemed to have struck Mujuru's hand.Mujuru also escaped punishment when he appeared to handle under challenge.Yesterday's result means Dynamos have now failed to score against Herentals in three consecutive league meetings.Last season, Dynamos failed to beat Herentals, with the Students getting four points from the two fixtures.This was the seventh meeting in the league between the two teams.Dynamos have two wins, Herentals have the same number of wins, while three of the matches have been draws.In the end, some Dynamos fans waited for the team at the exit but the players and technical staff were still locked up in the changing rooms well after 6.30pm.TEAMS:Herentals: T. Chikosi, B. Majarira, T. Benza, Z. Ruguchu, G. Chinobva, A. Majarira (B. Majarira 46), I. Benza (T. Jimu 46), P. Chama (C. Mujuru 46), G. Mukambi, W. Kapumha, M. ChimedzaDynamos: T. Mvula, E. Jalai, F. Makarati, K. Moyo, E. Moyo, J. Makunike, D. Mudadi, T. Shandirwa (T. Matindife 58), D. Mukamba (T. Makanda58), E. Paga (I. Sadiki 58), E. Ilunga (J. Bakare 58)