Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

by Staff reportetr
2 hrs ago | Views
FUGITIVE Gweru businessman Peter Dube, who is being sought by police in connection with three murder cases committed in 2021, has been put on the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol)'s most wanted list.

He also faces a separate attempted murder charge.

Investigations by police have corroborated The Sunday Mail's expose that Dube (37) skipped the country to South Africa, where he changed his identity before relocating to Ireland.

However, Interpol has now been roped in to facilitate the arrest and extradition of the suspected murderer.

A Red Notice — which is a request to law-enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action — has since been issued for Dube.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the latest development.

"Ongoing investigations confirm that he disappeared and left the country," he said.

"New leads show that he jumped the border and started living in Eswatini under the alias Xolile Mtsali.

"He then relocated to Ireland, where he sought asylum.

"We have since engaged Interpol and I can confirm that Dube is now on the Red List.

"We are pursuing the investigations and we will put all our efforts towards making sure that he is brought back into the country."

Police say on April 23, 2021, Dube, who was a car dealer, approached his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her suspected lover Shelton Chinhango — also a car dealer — who was seated in a minibus parked outside a flat in Gweru's central business district, where she lived.

He fatally shot Chinhango at close range and turned the gun on his second wife's best friend, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, whom he shot in the chest.

She died instantly.

He went on to shoot Nyasha and her sister Nyaradzo.

The two sisters were rushed to hospital, where Nyaradzo died on admission.

It is believed Dube and Nyasha had a long-standing dispute, with the former convinced that she was involved in an adulterous affair.

Dube immediately went on the run.

The matter was, however, reported under RRB4655417.

Added Asst Comm Nyathi: "Peter Dube, who was 35 years old at the time of the incident, was a businessman operating Mixed Car Sale in Gweru and he was also into gold dealing.

"The incident occurred on April 21, 2021, around 8pm, in Gweru, and he disappeared on the same night.

"Investigations also show that he helped his wife Nomatter Chawana to relocate to Dublin using a new identity.

"She is now using the name Sandra Simelani."

Earlier investigations by this paper indicated that five months after the shootings, Dube allegedly changed his identity to Xolile Mtsali and acquired a passport (A09465267) in Eswatini on October 28, 2021.

He later used the passport to move to Ireland, where he applied for asylum, before being accommodated at Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin.

The fugitive also later assisted his wife, Nomatter Chawana, and children to acquire new identities.

The family is now among refugees living at Red Cow Moran Hotel.

Chawana has allegedly assumed the alias Nosipo Sandra Simelani, according to a copy of her passport purportedly issued in Mbabane on October 20, 2021.

Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

32 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 268 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days