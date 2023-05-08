Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) full council meeting last Wednesday degenerated into chaos with two councillors eventually ejected from council chambers for improper dressing.

The largely Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors have seemingly been divided into warring factions owing to the ongoing candidate nomination process within the party. The divisions were evident during the full council meeting as the councillors were at each other's throats, with the bickering subsequently resulting in Councillors Tawanda Ruzive and Felix Mhaka ejected from the proceedings for improper dressing.

Ironically the two councillors are contesting to represent the party in Ward Four after Clr Ruzive withdraw from Ward Five which the party has vowed to award to former Education Minister David Coltart, who has been identified by the party to be the next Mayor, if they win a majority in the Bulawayo local authority. Clr Ruzive and Mhaka will battle it out with former Habakkuk Trust director, Mr Dumisani Nyongolo Nkomo who has been identified by the party as their candidate for Deputy Mayor. Mr Nkomo has stepped down from civil society to venture into business and other interests.

However, in the latest developments, both councillors had to be ejected from council chambers by the Mayor, Clr Solomon Mguni after councillors complained on their manner of dressing. Initially, Clr Mguni had given the two a verbal warning, requesting them to come dressed properly, a decision which did not go down well with some councillors who felt both had to be ejected from council chambers.

"Clr Mhaka you are not respecting this house, you are not remorseful, you are improperly dressed please may you leave our chambers and Clr Ruzive may you follow through, next time you will come dressed properly," said the Mayor in ejecting the two councillors, who were interjecting and objecting to their ejection.

Ward 12 councillor, Lilian Mlilo said as councillors they could not be taking things for granted, threatening that if the two councillors were allowed to continue inside council chambers, she together with other councillors would be forced to walk out.

"If things are wrong they are wrong and should not be allowed to continue, this is not the first time these councillors come here improperly dressed, its unacceptable and they should just be ejected from council chambers. Within these council chambers we are not using friendships or politics, we use the standing orders of council. Next time when this happens we will not proceed, we will actually walk out and this council will not continue," she said.

The councillors argued that everyone was aware of the standing rules of council hence they could not be allowed to continuously flout these regulations.

Responding to enquiries from Sunday News on the manner in which councillors are meant to be dressed, the local authority's corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said;

"The conduct of members during Council meetings are guided by the Standing Orders for Council and Committee meetings.

These also guide the etiquette and conduct in the Council Chamber and during Council meetings. The City is also guided by the National Councillors Handbook."

According to the National Councillors Handbook, councillors are instructed to wear long trousers, a collared shirt and have a jacket.

"Men should always wear long trousers, a collared shirt and have a jacket, ties should be evenly knotted and the knot should be over the top button which should be done up. Men should stick to dark colours for suits, choose colours that suit your complexion and age and the outfit," reads the handbook.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Council, #Chaos, #Meeting

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

32 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 268 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days