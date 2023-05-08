Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora, has launched a fresh bid to have upcoming elections postponed by approaching the High Court on Friday to stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from proclaiming poll dates.

Last week, the ConCourt dismissed a related application by Mwonzora.

He had sought nullification of a delimitation report on new constituency boundaries that was gazetted in February arguing it was done unprocedurally

His application was heard by a full Constitutional Court bench led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

On Friday, he filed yet another application seeking to have the final delimitation report declared invalid.

In his application, Mwonzora claimed the delimitation report was flawed and contained irregularities such as opaqueness of the exercise in coming up with new boundaries.

"The delimitation report, because of its invalidity is not sufficiently informative," Mwonzora submitted.

"I also will need to plan where to hold rallies and other meetings.

"The current delimitation report does not inform me, for example, how many people were 17 years old at the time of delimitation, but who are now 18 years old this year.

"This information will help me concentrate on where to encourage voter registration for my campaign."

There has been controversy surrounding the delimitation report, with opposition parties and election watchdogs accusing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of using a wrong formula to redraw electoral boundaries.

The last delimitation was done ahead of the 2008 elections.

"The current delimitation report does not show, for example, how many people are 13 years of age and who will be 18 years in 2028," Mwonzora said.

"This will help me to plan for that election as well…because of its non-compliance with section 161 of the constitution, the current delimitation report is invalid and cannot be the basis of a free and fair election as contemplated by our constitution."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday said elections were going to be held in August.

Mwonzora last week reacted angrily to the  ConCourt ruling.

In an interview with Heart and Soul TV, Mwonzora accused the ConCourt of making a political ruling.

"Judges in this country have made political decisions and I could say it in front of the Constitutional Court itself," Mwonzora said.

"It was not a sensible judgment and it is certainly political.

"It is meant to avoid an embarrassment on the electoral body and therefore if judges do that, we must point that out and we must condemn it and that is why we are saying that we don't agree with what the Constitutional Court did."

Analysts accused Mwonzora of trying to torpedo the constitution on the holding of general elections.

"He was aware that elections can't be postponed and is trying to ride on a good cause to achieve an evil outcome," said human rights activist and Project Vote 263 founder, Youngerson Matete.

Harare-based lawyer Edwin Saungare said Mwonzora's application was likely to be overtaken by events.

"If it's an ordinary application, by the time it will be heard the president would have announced date for elections and the elections would be done and this application will be moot," Saungare said.

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

32 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 268 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days