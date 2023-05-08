Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors captain Knowledge Musona is set to finally compete against global football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo when his Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Tai host Al Nassr on Tuesday night.

Musona is enjoying his best season in Saudi Arabia this season with seven goals and eight assists in 25 matches while he has been rewarded by the club with the captain's armband. One of the matches is a Cup  game in which he scored a goal.

Al Tai are also having a strong showing in the competition this season as they sit in seventh place with 34 points from 26 matches, with four matches remaining in the competition.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a mega money two-and -a-half-year move estimated to be worth more than US$200 million annually at the beginning of the year after an unceremonious departure from English giants Manchester United in November.

The deal saw Ronaldo become the highest paid athlete in history, as he takes home about US$214 million-a-year, which includes his basic football salary of US$75 million-per-year along with commercial bonuses.

The five -time Ballon D'Or winner was unveiled barely two days before Al Nassr played AlTai in the reverse fixture as he pleaded to be allowed to go straight into battle.

But Ronaldo could not play in Al Nassr's comfortable 2–0 home win as he was serving a two-match English Football Association ban before which he was slapped with in November for hitting a mobile phone out of a teenage fan's hand after Manchester United lost to Everton.

"To be honest I am really not worried about what people say. I took my decision and I have the responsibility to change it. But for me I am really happy to be here and I know the league is very competitive, the people don't know that, but I know because I saw many games. And what I want is I am looking forward to playing, I hope to play the day after tomorrow if the coach thinks it's a good chance," Ronaldo said in his first press conference at the club.

Musona will be hoping to help his side bounce back from a disappointing 4–3 defeat to bottom side Al Batin on Wednesday after letting slip a two-goal lead and further dent secondplaced Al Nassr's title ambitions.

Al Nassr are currently five points behind Al Ittihad and need nothing short of a miracle to dislodge the pacesetters in the last four games of the league race.

This season alone Musona has been recognised several times after he was included in the Saudi Pro League Team of the Week following his superb individual display during Al Tai's 1-0 victory against Abha at the Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium a little over two weeks ago.

Back in February, Musona was selected in the SofaScore's Saudi Pro League Team of the Week after registering his sixth assist of the season and was also on target in Al Tai's2-2 draw against Al-Adalah.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Musona, #Ronaldo, #Date

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

32 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 268 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days