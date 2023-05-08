Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has said its members were recently attacked by suspected Zanu-PF members while it was conducting a citizen engagement exercise in Chitungwiza North.In a statement the opposition party which is led by presidential candidate Elisabeth Valerio said it has since engaged the police."Members of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) were violently abducted in Chitungwiza North on 11 May 2023 by suspected ZANU-PF thugs. Our party members, who were peacefully engaging citizens ahead of the elections, were attacked and injured," the party said in a statement.It further alleged that the suspects were driving a black Honda fit, before attacking UZA leaders using weapons."The ear of one of our party members was cut with pliers. The victims have since filed a police report at Harare Central Police Station. We hope that the culprits will be brought to book and will face the full weight of the law."The suspected ZANU-PF members, one of whom is said to be an aspiring MP candidate, attempted to abduct our team of five members. The culprits hijacked our party vehicle and drove our members an estimated 11km out of Chitungwiza in an abduction attempt. They also robbed our members of their cash, cell phones, and other personal items," the party fumed.UZA said its party's Harare provincial youth leader had to receive stitches due to injuries sustained during the attack."All five of our members sought medical care and counseling following the attack. As UZA, we stand in solidarity with our party members and will not be deterred by such acts of violence. This is an affront to democracy and the principles of peaceful and free campaigning. We call upon all political parties to condemn such violent acts and to ensure that peaceful and fair elections are upheld. Violence has no place in a democratic society. UZA urges everyone to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of a politically plural society in which all political parties are entitled to carry out peaceful election campaigns," the party said.