Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) has said its members were recently attacked by suspected Zanu-PF members while it was conducting a citizen engagement exercise in Chitungwiza North.

In a statement the opposition party which is led by presidential candidate Elisabeth Valerio said it has since engaged the police.

"Members of the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) were violently abducted in Chitungwiza North on 11 May 2023 by suspected ZANU-PF thugs. Our party members, who were peacefully engaging citizens ahead of the elections, were attacked and injured," the party said in a statement.

It further alleged that the suspects were driving a black Honda fit, before attacking UZA leaders using weapons.

"The ear of one of our party members was cut with pliers. The victims have since filed a police report at Harare Central Police Station. We hope that the culprits will be brought to book and will face the full weight of the law.

"The suspected ZANU-PF members, one of whom is said to be an aspiring MP candidate, attempted to abduct our team of five members. The culprits hijacked our party vehicle and drove our members an estimated 11km out of Chitungwiza in an abduction attempt. They also robbed our members of their cash, cell phones, and other personal items," the party fumed.

UZA said its party's Harare provincial youth leader had to receive stitches due to injuries sustained during the attack.

"All five of our members sought medical care and counseling following the attack. As UZA, we stand in solidarity with our party members and will not be deterred by such acts of violence. This is an affront to democracy and the principles of peaceful and free campaigning. We call upon all political parties to condemn such violent acts and to ensure that peaceful and fair elections are upheld. Violence has no place in a democratic society. UZA urges everyone to exercise restraint and uphold the principles of a politically plural society in which all political parties are entitled to carry out peaceful election campaigns," the party said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

23 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

28 mins ago | 44 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

32 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 268 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1384 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days