'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government will continue establishing social safety nets to assist most vulnerable Zimbabweans and forge synergies with humanitarian organisations such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent to aid the needy.This was said by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga while speaking at the belated World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day commemorations in Chinhoyi yesterday.VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said Government welcomes the organisations' consistent and non-partisan work, which has reached many vulnerable people since they began local operations in 1981.The Red Cross and Red Crescent's thrust, he added, was in sync with Government's development agenda of fostering development in all corners of the country.The theme for this year's commemorations was "Everything we do comes from the heart"."While the gap between humanitarian needs and funding is both historic and growing, it is our firm belief that strengthening local and national humanitarian capacity of the Red Cross will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian assistance," said VP Chiwenga."I implore us all to take this opportunity to actively engage each other to find ways to forge synergies with the Red Cross and the Red Crescent for the betterment of vulnerable people across the country."Locally, the Red Cross is complementing Government in reaching thousands of vulnerable people and building stronger communities."This, he said, was being done through the provision of food, water, sanitation, health care, disaster risk management and first aid, as well as nurse aide training services."I want to reaffirm that in Zimbabwe, the Red Cross is working with vulnerable communities to improve the quality of their lives."This resonates with the Second Republic's vision for a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030."Government, under the able leadership of the President, His Excellency, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, is desirous of improving the quality of life for our people, leaving no one and no place behind."Zimbabweans, the Vice President also said, need to heed President Mnangagwa's call for peace and tolerance as the country prepares for the forthcoming general elections.Zimbabwe Red Cross Society president Mr Edson Mlambo said the organisation was committed to train more personnel to assist the vulnerable.International Federation of the Red Crescent head of Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia cluster office Mr John Roche said Zimbabwe has created a conducive environment for the organisation to operate.