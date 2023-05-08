Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Government will continue establishing social safety nets to assist most vulnerable Zimbabweans and forge synergies with humanitarian organisations such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent to aid the needy.

This was said by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga while speaking at the belated World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day commemorations in Chinhoyi yesterday.

VP Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, said Government welcomes the organisations' consistent and non-partisan work, which has reached many vulnerable people since they began local operations in 1981.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent's thrust, he added, was in sync with Government's development agenda of fostering development in all corners of the country.

The theme for this year's commemorations was "Everything we do comes from the heart".

"While the gap between humanitarian needs and funding is both historic and growing, it is our firm belief that strengthening local and national humanitarian capacity of the Red Cross will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian assistance," said VP Chiwenga.

"I implore us all to take this opportunity to actively engage each other to find ways to forge synergies with the Red Cross and the Red Crescent for the betterment of vulnerable people across the country.

"Locally, the Red Cross is complementing Government in reaching thousands of vulnerable people and building stronger communities."

This, he said, was being done through the provision of food, water, sanitation, health care, disaster risk management and first aid, as well as nurse aide training services.

"I want to reaffirm that in Zimbabwe, the Red Cross is working with vulnerable communities to improve the quality of their lives.

"This resonates with the Second Republic's vision for a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society by 2030.

"Government, under the able leadership of the President, His Excellency, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, is desirous of improving the quality of life for our people, leaving no one and no place behind."

Zimbabweans, the Vice President also said, need to heed President Mnangagwa's call for peace and tolerance as the country prepares for the forthcoming general elections.

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society president Mr Edson Mlambo said the organisation was committed to train more personnel to assist the vulnerable.

International Federation of the Red Crescent head of Zimbabwe, Malawi and Zambia cluster office Mr John Roche said Zimbabwe has created a conducive environment for the organisation to operate.


Source - The Sunday Mail

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

31 mins ago | 48 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

34 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

19 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

19 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days