Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

ENGLAND-BORN Zimbabwean teen ace Isaac Mabaya appears to be edging closer towards a first-team breakthrough at Liverpool after signing a new contract English Premier League giants.Mabaya, who was born in Preston to Zimbabwean parents was among the young standouts during pre-season last year, making four appearances throughout Liverpool's season matches.The 18-year-old academy player was deployed at right-back, but is also capable of excelling in midfield, and earned his first call-up to the England under-19s in September.However, a long-term ankle injury has ruled Mabaya out since October, derailing his promising form with Liverpool under-21s and any further senior exposure.However, Liverpool have signaled their faith in the highly-rated youngster, who has signed a new long-term contract.Liverpool confirmed the news on Saturday, following similar extensions for both Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah earlier this month."Isaac Mabaya has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC. The versatile Academy prospect caught the eye during a number of appearances with Jürgen Klopp's first team in last summer's pre-season schedule, where he was involved during the Asia tour and training camp in Austria," Liverpool said in a statement."He was employed mostly as an attacking option from right-back, although he can also play in midfield. The 18-year-old first joined the Academy at the age of six and broke into the U18 team when he was 16. He has been working hard to return from a frustrating early-season injury that curtailed his progress this term and is now ready to resume his upward curve with the Reds," the club added.Mabaya made seven appearances for the U21s and three for the under-19s prior to his injury.