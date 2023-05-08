Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
A 32-YEAR-OLD man from Gweru jumped to his death from a 24-meter-high Gweru City Council water reservoir for unknown reasons.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Trevor Bhebhe of Mkoba 14 suburb in Gweru on Thursday morning.

"Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a case of sudden death in which a 32-year-old Mkoba man died in a suspected suicide incident where he allegedly jumped off a water Gweru City Council water reservoir. The incident occurred on Thursday around 10 AM in Mkoba 14," he said.

Insp Mahoko said the now deceased allegedly left his home and proceeded to the water reservoir.

"He climbed to the climax of the water reservoir at least 24 meters in height and threw himself down," he said.

Insp Mahoko said a report was made to the police who attended the scene.

He said police allegedly found his body at the bottom of the water reservoir with a deformed head and broken legs.

"The next of kin were advised. Once again, we urge members of the public to desist from taking their lives when faced with life problems. It is better to find someone to talk to or make use of the ZRP Community Relations Liaison Offices at every police station," said Insp Mahoko.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Fall, #Suicide, #Olunge

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

24 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

30 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 270 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

19 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

19 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days