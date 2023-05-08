Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

by Takudzwa Changadeya
31 mins ago | Views
A Zimbabwean government-owned entity, Verify Engineering, is preparing to use locally available coal to develop ammonia-based fertilisers as the country ramps up agricultural productivity.

"We are going to employ [a] gasification process for us to come up with ammonium-based fertilisers. The processing technologies and designs are already in place," said the company's board chairperson, Edgar Kamusoko.

The project, which is a joint venture partnership between Verify Engineering and Magcor Consortium Group of Companies from Canada, is expected to produce a "significant" amount of top-dressing fertiliser for farmers to satisfy the country's fertiliser demand.

This comes after Verify completed a feasibility study on coal gasification technology as a means of producing gas which can be further upgraded into nitrogenous fertilisers by using the Bosch-Haber process.

The southern African country has a high demand for fertiliser, but local production can only meet 10% of the demand. The remaining 90% needs to be imported - which is a problem for farmers in a country that faces foreign currency shortages and a wildly fluctuating exchange rate.

Verify Engineering is a significant producer of acetylene, medical oxygen, industrial gases, and nitrogen gases and supplies customers in the healthcare, petrochemical refining, manufacturing, beverages, food, fibre-optics, steel manufacturing, chemicals and water treatment industries.

The firm was established in April 2005 with the support of the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry and launched a strategic business unit in 2021.

In 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa approved the implementation of the project, valued at $750 million. After this, the two companies visited China to carry out technical diligence on the Chinese companies that would help them implement the project.

"The [Chinese] companies were supposed to demonstrate their ability and proven track record in carrying out such projects and, in particular, their ability to integrate different types of licensed technologies on their front-end engineering and design as well as carrying out construction," Verify's CEO, Pedzisai Tapfumaneyi, told Zimbabwe's Sunday Mail.

According to the Zimbabwe Fertiliser Manufacturers Association, the country's fertiliser industry requires about $135 million annually to operate at 60% capacity or more to meet current demand.

Coal is high in carbon, a source of energy for microorganisms that permanently enrich soil nutrition, including depleted, damaged, underused and unused soils.

The nutrients in coal must be processed and activated in order for plants to absorb them as fertilisers. Coal-to-fertiliser technology is also referred to as nutrient activation technology.

Some countries with abundant coal resources, like South Africa and China, already use gasification methods to manufacture fertilisers.

Gasification turns organic or fossil-based carbonaceous materials into a very hot (up to 1 800°C) synthesis gas, or syngas, without combustion, which is composed of carbon monoxide, hydrogen and carbon dioxide, as well as small amounts of other gases and particles, with a controlled amount of oxygen.

The process is accomplished by mixing pulverised coal with an oxidant, usually steam or oxygen.

The whole process makes the hard fossil-based materials with high carbon content change into a simple form so that plants can easily absorb them.

The granulation process also makes the fertiliser easier to use when the fertilising process has to be done.

There are more than 150 coal-to-chemical facilities in China, mostly converting coal to coke, fertiliser or oleo-chemicals. According to a report from the Wilson Centre, the industry has grown since 2013, as local governments pushed the technology to meet the increasing demand for fertilisers and natural gas.

Zimbabwe will be using its abundant coal reserves as feedstock to produce ammonium-based fertilisers of the highest international quality standards in a clean manner.

Kamusoko, expects this technology to close the fertiliser gap by 2026.

"So, we will establish a pilot plant, which in the next three years, will start closing that gap," he said.

"We are ready to establish the plant, and we are only waiting for final funding from the government. In the next few years, we should be able to set up that plant which will produce substantial ammonium-based fertilisers for the agricultural sector," he added.

Clive Mphambela, the spokesperson for the finance ministry, said they would be disbursing the money soon.

"Yes, we promised them funds to uplift the project. Verify Engineering is a government-owned entity, and we fund all of their projects, so at the moment, I can't specify the amount of money they requested for that particular project, but there are people within the ministry who are working on that, and they will get their funds very soon," he said.

Justice Marumbi, a local commercial maize and tobacco farmer, commended the idea and said owning fertiliser-producing plants in the country would help them grow as an agricultural sector.

"This is good news to me. Having our fertiliser-producing plants will make our farming activities easier.

"There will be no need to go outside Zimbabwe and look for what is being locally manufactured. That's a great idea, I hope they are going to kickstart the project soon," he said.

"Buying local is cheaper than importing, and this shows that there is hope for our ailing Zimbabwean economy," he added.

Another commercial maize and soybeans farmer, Gift Chimhuka, said it was his wish for the project to be implemented soon to eliminate transport and import costs, which are the main factors.

"The innovation shows that Zimbabwe is taking seriously the issue of food security. We will no longer need to import expensive fertilisers from our neighbouring countries.

"If we start to own our fertiliser-producing plants, everyone will benefit because jobs will be created for our graduates.

According to a 2022 report presented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka, high fertiliser costs are affecting productivity within the agricultural sector. Therefore, the establishment of fertiliser manufacturing plants in the country will give the farmers a sigh of relief.

"The cost of fertiliser presented the biggest constraint to increasing production," the report partly reads.

Zimbabwean economist Vince Musewe said establishing a local coal-to-fertiliser manufacturing plant was an excellent step towards harnessing agricultural activities in the country because it would reduce the costs of fertiliser inputs for farmers.

"The local production of fertilisers is beneficial to farmers because it lowers the overall costs of fertiliser inputs," he said.

Source - bird story agency

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

25 mins ago | 28 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

35 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

1 hr ago | 272 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Tout stabbed to death

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

5 hrs ago | 57 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

16 hrs ago | 676 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

17 hrs ago | 726 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

18 hrs ago | 1385 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

18 hrs ago | 694 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

18 hrs ago | 321 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

18 hrs ago | 464 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

18 hrs ago | 511 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

18 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

18 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

18 hrs ago | 162 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

19 hrs ago | 230 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

19 hrs ago | 548 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

19 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

19 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

19 hrs ago | 543 Views

Starlink rattles Zimbabwe internet service providers

19 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zanu-PF youth commissar vehicles torched

19 hrs ago | 492 Views

Murewa South snubs fly-by-night politician

19 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mudenda blasts absentee ministers

19 hrs ago | 44 Views

Parent sues Zimsec for discrimination

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days