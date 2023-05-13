Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Broke man steals neighbour's ox

by Simbarashe Sithole
35 mins ago | Views
A 26-YEAR-OLD Mudzi broke man had to steal his neighbour's ox to raise transport money to go and fetch his child from his estranged wife.


The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrate court on Friday where Wilson Chilombo pleaded guilty to stock theft before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.

Sibanda slapped Chilombo with an effective nine year jail term.

"Your worship l committed this offense because l wanted to raise money for transport to go and fetch my child from my separated wife because l was not paying maintance."

Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that Chilombo stole the ox in his neighbour's kraal  and tried to sell it to Petros Chivasa.

Chivasa suspected that Chilombo stole the ox and advised the police who arrested him.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Police Arrest Woman for Abandoning Newborn Baby

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Deliver a free & fair election

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

It's more criminal 'bombing' a train than calling for peaceful protests!

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

General Notice 635 of 2023 fiasco

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwean artist Keith Zenda taking the world by storm

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe to convert coal to fertiliser

6 hrs ago | 348 Views

Man dies in 24 metre suicide plunge

6 hrs ago | 633 Views

Zimbabwean teen signs new contract with Liverpool FC

7 hrs ago | 1136 Views

'Govt committed to helping the vulnerable'

7 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF accused of abducting opposition party members, victim's ear cut with pliers

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwean-born Stephanie Travers now deputy head of Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Trouble brewing in Mnangagwa backyard

7 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Mnangagwa foul law saga deepens

7 hrs ago | 436 Views

Musona dates Cristiano Ronaldo

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mwonzora in fresh bid to stop 2023 polls

7 hrs ago | 107 Views

Auditors condemn Edgars financial results

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zanu-PF, Council in fierce clash over 900 stands

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Tout stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

July Moyo petitioned over Binga chieftainship wrangle

7 hrs ago | 53 Views

Ambulance shortage hits Bulawayo council

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chaos at Bulawayo council meeting

7 hrs ago | 90 Views

United Bulawayo Hospitals now doing brain operations

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

Bosso ready for 'any funny tricks'

7 hrs ago | 44 Views

BCC worry over vandalism of public toilets

7 hrs ago | 19 Views

SA based businessman on warpath with Lupane Board

7 hrs ago | 107 Views

Warrant of arrest after vomiting at fast food outlet

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa to engage creditors on Zimbabwe debt

8 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe central bank confident of price stability

8 hrs ago | 30 Views

'Mobilise huge numbers for Zanu-PF'

8 hrs ago | 21 Views

Ireland fugitive put on Interpol's most wanted list

8 hrs ago | 73 Views

Hwange Unit 8 to begin synchronisation on Tuesday

8 hrs ago | 45 Views

Dembare fans throw missiles, injure referee

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

6 million registered for Zimbabwe's elections

8 hrs ago | 53 Views

Fencorp Global pushes for African trade and tourism

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

Cop, colleagues extort US$3,000 from Chinese businessman

22 hrs ago | 710 Views

Suspect splurged part of US$2,7 million heist loot on cars for 'prophet'

23 hrs ago | 761 Views

Ramaphosa's economic adviser jumps ship

24 hrs ago | 1519 Views

'Leg irons should be used on dangerous criminals, not MPs'

24 hrs ago | 715 Views

Unfulfilled election promises frustrate Zimbabwe youths

24 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mutambara finishes a third volume of his new enlightening autobiography series

24 hrs ago | 508 Views

SA refuses to let go the blazing diplomatic row with the US

13 May 2023 at 19:01hrs | 553 Views

SA reporters fear arrest after exposé links businessman to Zimbabwean president

13 May 2023 at 18:56hrs | 1277 Views

Angry Zimbabweans throw brickbats at Mnangagwa top comms aide

13 May 2023 at 18:55hrs | 1722 Views

Zimbabwe backs new digital money with 140kg of gold

13 May 2023 at 18:54hrs | 189 Views

Man blames ex-wife for non-functioning manhood

13 May 2023 at 18:41hrs | 253 Views

South African rand hits record low in more market turbulence

13 May 2023 at 18:41hrs | 754 Views

Zanu-PF embarks on healing exercise to avert 'Bhora Musango'

13 May 2023 at 18:38hrs | 190 Views

Zivhu vows to campaign for Mnangagwa in 2023 elections

13 May 2023 at 18:37hrs | 154 Views

Zanu-PF's 'terror' squad arrested

13 May 2023 at 18:31hrs | 554 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days