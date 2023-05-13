Broke man steals neighbour's ox

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 26-YEAR-OLD Mudzi broke man had to steal his neighbour's ox to raise transport money to go and fetch his child from his estranged wife.

The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrate court on Friday where Wilson Chilombo pleaded guilty to stock theft before magistrate Elijah Sibanda.Sibanda slapped Chilombo with an effective nine year jail term."Your worship l committed this offense because l wanted to raise money for transport to go and fetch my child from my separated wife because l was not paying maintance."Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that Chilombo stole the ox in his neighbour's kraal and tried to sell it to Petros Chivasa.Chivasa suspected that Chilombo stole the ox and advised the police who arrested him.