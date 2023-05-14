Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

News / National

by Nkululeko Nkomo

Edd Branson, in his capacity as Chairman of the Afri-USA Business Initiative, has announced that the group will be holding an Africa Bond Conference, which is aimed at discussing innovative ways of funding Africa's Municipal development.Branson said this while addressing a group of African City Mayors on a conference call to discuss funding options for African towns and cities.Branson told the mayors that Africa needs to rethink its value proposition and stop waiting for charity and bailouts because these come with strings attached.Sources close to the private meeting revealed that Branson had announced that the Africa Bond Conference will be held in July 2023 and it would attract players from the New York Bond Club , asset and fund managers from Switzerland, USA , London , Hong Kong and China.The conference is set to be held under the theme : Financing Africa's Municipal Development.The conference is set to also include Africa's major banks and financial services providers.A former CEO of a leading US Bank, Goldman Sachs, is rumoured to be one of the headline speakers at the event.The AfriUSA Business Initiative will invite Mayors , Ministers of local government , treasury heads, and Reserve Bank Governors from across Africa