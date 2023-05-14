Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bulawayo Business Network has compiled The Bulawayo Investment Guide dubbed The BIG.The Investment Guide has a cocktail of Investment opportunities available for investors interested in Bulawayo.The Guide carries opportunities in real estate, fuel and energy , manufacturing and ICT.The BIG is set to be distributed to fund and money managers across the globe.Bulawayo Business Network received a boost from ZANU PF Secretary General who committed funds and other resources towards the compilation of the Investment Guide.Bulawayo Business Network Stakeholder Engagement Manager Lucia Sibanda said the Bulawayo Investment Guide research team had completed the Guide and it is scheduled to launch on the 1st of June 2023.Sibanda said the Investment Guide received a generous donation and support from Dr. Obert Mpofu who is a national leader who is passionate about the development of Zimbabwe as a whole.The Guide is set to compliment efforts by other players and stakeholders towards promoting Investment in Zimbabwe and Bulawayo.President ED Mnangagwa has reiterated his support for the growth and development of Bulawayo and Matabeleland. The President has emphasised that no one and no place will be left behind under the second Republic.Bulawayo Business Network projects that the Guide will unlock a minimum 100 million USD new Investment and joint ventures in Bulawayo.