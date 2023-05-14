Fuel explosion claims one life

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Karoi fuel dealer was yesterday afternoon killed when containers of diesels exploded at a house in the farming town. The man, identified as Adam Kaponda, who was in company of two friends died on the way to Karoi Hospital.Adam Kaponda Provincial Development Coordinator and Mashonaland West Civil Protection chairperson, Mr Josphat Jaji confirmed the incident saying the department had been activated to help the family of the deceased. According to witnesses, two of the survivors escaped from the fire through the window and were not hurt."The two managed to escape through the window while the deceased, failed to jump:" said the source. The deceased was a tenant at the house and everything was destroyed by the inferno.