Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man in court for stealing vehicle

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Kuwadzana man has appeared in court today for allegedly stealing a Toyota Wish vehicle worth US$5 500 that was parked at a car park. Emmanuel Chidawanyika (24) appeared before Harare regional Magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa charged with theft. He was remanded in custody pending bail application. The complainant in the matter is Stewart Phillip.

Allegations are that on April 13 at around 8pm, Phillip left his vehicle locked at OK Kuwadzana Shopping Centre car park. On the same day at around 9pm, Chidawanyika and his accomplice Tatenda Husvu who is still at large planned to steal the vehicle. They went to the car park and used a duplicate key to unlock the vehicle and went away with it unnoticed.

The following day, Phillip discovered that his vehicle had been stolen when he visited the car park around 6am.

He filed a police report. Detectives from CID VTS Harare received information that the stolen vehicle was spotted being driven by Chidawanyika at Moto Moto Shopping Centre, Mutare.


Source - The Herald

Must Read

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

9 hrs ago | 707 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Access to justice: Discipline and grievance mechanisms

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

If Mnangagwa had a shop how much would he sell a loaf of bread?

10 hrs ago | 652 Views

The illusion of Fairness: How the Zimbabwean justice system fails minorities

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why the Zimbabwean Government is broken: The inherent flaws of democracy

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe hosts fourth Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

10 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

Ezekiel Guti turns 100

12 hrs ago | 925 Views

Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

EFF Zimbabwe to attend EFF South Africa's 10th year anniversary commemorations

14 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 485 Views

Mugabe critic and former Archbishop of York told to step down from Church

14 May 2023 at 19:22hrs | 1769 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days