Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Lupane State University (LSU) has been engaged by the Government to conduct research that will establish why some schools record zero pass rates.

A number of rural schools, particularly those in remote areas have for years been recording zero pass rates in public examinations.

Responding to questions in the Senate Question and Answer session last Thursday, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo said: "The issue of zero percent pass rates in our schools is very much concerning. There are a number of variables. We have carried out some research and investigations as to why there is that prevalence. The question really says, what are we doing about it?

"We are currently in partnership with LSU, with their Department of Education. They have conducted research on the possible reasons and solutions to address that problem. Some of the problems are beyond the capacity of schools to address and require a national effort especially when we look at the issue of infrastructure, resources at their disposal, and human resources, teachers for example."

He said the Government has conducted capacity building workshops in trying to improve pass rates in schools.

Deputy Minister Moyo said resource constraints hampers the ministry's efforts to address the problem.

"Some of the schools have as few as three to four teachers running nine classes from Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Grade Seven. Then you have composite classes to that situation. Honestly, the quality of education in that environment is seriously compromised. So, we need to have viable schools," said Deputy Minister Moyo.

"What do we mean by viable schools? We need schools with sufficient enrolments so as to attract a good number of teachers to teach each class of their own, but that is not happening because some schools have such low enrolments as 30 to 35 and so forth, particularly in the resettlement areas."

He said there is also a need to upgrade infrastructure in schools to address the issue of zero pass rates.

Deputy Minister Moyo said Government has also engaged development partners to improve the resourcing of schools.

"The schools are also receiving grants from our partners which we call School Improvement Grants (SIG) so that resources like books and other requisite equipment are procured for the benefit of those children," said Deputy Minister Moyo.

"Now, if a school is not viable as already illustrated, it means that the school is not registered and it cannot have a substantive head and we have a teacher-in-charge of that particular school.

"The quality of education there becomes a problem.

"We are trying to build infrastructure, register those schools, attract sufficient teachers and students so that we can address the issue of zero percent pass rate."

He said it was the ministry's thrust to ensure the issue of zero pass rates is eradicated.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

9 hrs ago | 705 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Access to justice: Discipline and grievance mechanisms

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

If Mnangagwa had a shop how much would he sell a loaf of bread?

10 hrs ago | 651 Views

The illusion of Fairness: How the Zimbabwean justice system fails minorities

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why the Zimbabwean Government is broken: The inherent flaws of democracy

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe hosts fourth Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

10 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

Ezekiel Guti turns 100

11 hrs ago | 922 Views

Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

EFF Zimbabwe to attend EFF South Africa's 10th year anniversary commemorations

14 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 485 Views

Mugabe critic and former Archbishop of York told to step down from Church

14 May 2023 at 19:22hrs | 1768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days