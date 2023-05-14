Zimbabwe police ready for elections

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE will ensure that the forthcoming harmonised elections are conducted in a peaceful manner and will deal with any situation that may arise, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi, told the Senate last week.Speaking during the Senate's Question and Answer session on Thursday, Deputy Minister Ruth Mavhunga-Maboyi called on political parties to urge their supporters to conduct their activities in a peaceful manner."We are very much prepared for the elections and as you know our police are a disciplined force and are already carrying out training exercises in preparation for the elections," she said."To ensure we conduct peaceful elections, it's incumbent upon all of us National Assembly members or Senators to talk to our supporters to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner."Government has also started procurement of vehicles and other tools of trade for the police to carry out their duties effectively.The Deputy Minister also said the Registry department was carrying out a mobile registration blitz to issue out identification documents to enable people to register as voters."So as a Ministry we are on the ground and observing the situation," she said.Last Friday, President Mnangagwa said the 2023 harmonised elections will be held in August.Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Marian Chombo said Government was working round the clock to ensure that the Metropolitan and Provincial Councils Bill is brought before Parliament before its dissolution.The councils were established through the 2013 Constitution, but have not been operationalised due to the absence of a requisite law.