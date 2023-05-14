Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

News / National

by Staff reporter

Hundreds of homesteaders have gathered at the Victoria Falls City Council housing offices to apply for housing stands.The local authority advertised last month inviting homesteaders to approach its offices for vetting as the council intends to allocate more than 400 high density and medium density unserviced stands.Applicants should be on the waiting list and up to date with their payments and are expected to pay a deposit of US$3 000 and US$5 000 for high density and medium density respectively.The balance of US$5 000 and US$7 000 respectively, should be paid within 18 months.Victoria Falls housing backlog is over 15 000.