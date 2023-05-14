Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VILLAGERS in Umzinyathini, Matabeleland South province on Wednesday last week protested over alleged illegal land sales by their traditional leaders.

In December last year, the same villagers staged another protest and destroyed a toilet of a villager who had reportedly been allocated a piece of land by traditional leaders without the consent of other villagers.

A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "The land is being sold by our traditional leaders. We spoke about it sometime back, but the land is still being sold and people are fighting, but they are being thwarted."

The villager said at one point the villagers went to see the district development co-ordinator (DDC), but there had been no progress.

"As we speak, people are protesting and want to demolish a homestead being constructed by a stranger who was allocated land in the fields.

"The villagers are asking where they will farm and graze their livestock if all the land is being sold. This means that people will starve and always rely on government food programmes if this is not averted," the villager said.

Chief Stanley Gwebu denied allegations that he was selling communal land and that his subjects had demonstrated against him.

"I am not in a position to sell land. I have not received reports of people having demonstrated against me, but only two people clashed over a field.

"As of late there are people in my area who are fighting over land and my area is big. In resettlement areas, cases of land being sold to outsiders are many," Gwebu said.

But another villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, said: "The villagers are protesting, saying enough is enough and they went on to destroy a homestead of one person who was given space in one villager's fields. Their fields and grazing land are being allocated to strangers.

"The DDC was not happy about the issue and I understand he called a meeting with the chiefs to hear what was happening."

Umzingwane acting DDC  Siphathisiwe Mlotshwa  said she was not aware of the matter.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Access to justice: Discipline and grievance mechanisms

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

If Mnangagwa had a shop how much would he sell a loaf of bread?

10 hrs ago | 650 Views

The illusion of Fairness: How the Zimbabwean justice system fails minorities

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why the Zimbabwean Government is broken: The inherent flaws of democracy

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe hosts fourth Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

10 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

Ezekiel Guti turns 100

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

EFF Zimbabwe to attend EFF South Africa's 10th year anniversary commemorations

14 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 485 Views

Mugabe critic and former Archbishop of York told to step down from Church

14 May 2023 at 19:22hrs | 1768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days