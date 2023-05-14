Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for six armed men who besieged a farm outside Marondera and stole 36 bales of tobacco.The suspects, armed with a rifle, allegedly tied security guards at Kudenga Farm and made off with the loot.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident pleading with the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects."Police are looking for six armed suspects who stole tobacco bales at a farm in Marondera recently. We are appealing to members of the public who may have information on the whereabouts of the suspects to report to the nearest police station," Chazovachiyi said.According to police, on May 6, at around 3am, Tynage Runameso (53) who is a chief security officer at the farm received a call from one of the guards notifying him of a robbery taking place at the farm. He and other farm workers rushed to the scene.When they arrived, they found out that a neighbouring farmer, who had witnessed the suspects' getaway vehicle, had managed to untie three guards at the main entrance.The farm authorities realised that the suspects had stolen 36 bales of tobacco, US$120, several cellphones and a welding machine.The matter was reported to Mahusekwa Police Station who attended the scene before taking the guards to Mahusekwa Hospital for treatment.The value of the stolen property is pegged at US$20 000.