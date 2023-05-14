Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

News / National

by Staff reporter

Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda has shot down a proposal for Parliament to investigate allegations raised in the Gold Mafia documentary which was premiered by Al Jazeera last month.In a memo addressed to the Public Accounts and the Budget and Finance committees who had proposed an inquiry into the issue, Mudenda said Parliament can only monitor the investigations since specialised agencies like the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) are already investigating the same issue."It is prudent to leave the investigations to specialised agencies like Zacc and the police are better placed to investigate matters," the memo read in part."It would be improper for Parliament to embark on an inquiry on a matter that other arms of the State are investigating," Mudenda said.