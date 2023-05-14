Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe college students who fall pregnant during the course of their studies continue to face threats from intolerant authorities within the tertiary institutions, legislators have observed.

Under Zimbabwean systems, it is within students' Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) to conceive during training at tertiary institutions.

Presenting oral evidence on SRHR services in training colleges before parliament's Higher and Tertiary Education portfolio committee recently, Higher and Tertiary Education secretary Fanuel Tagwira said female students received fair treatment when they fell pregnant.

This was however strongly disputed by Hwange Central legislator Daniel Molokele who observed some female college authorities were ironically among the worst violators of fellow women's rights within the institutions.

"Those women are the most patriarchal women you can find in the country," Molokele said.

"They are the ones who say to students during orientation week, ‘do not get pregnant; if you get pregnant, there shall be consequences'."

The lawmaker said he got this during a fact-finding mission to colleges by the committee sometime before.

"We have women who are in positions of authority in colleges telling students, some of them married or in relationships that allow them to have children yet they tell them if you get pregnant, there are consequences.

"There are students who defer to the following year because they fell pregnant. It's happening right now in the colleges.

"The minister and permanent secretary must not assume that all these women they have understand SRHR issues.

"There has to be special training for those in positions of authority to make them understand that it is not a crime to fall pregnant if you are a student," Molokele said.

Belvedere Teachers College principal, Juliana Mbofana however said her institution remained responsive to SRHR as even pregnant applicants were still allowed to enrol for courses.

"Pregnant students are enrolled all the time and they learn until the point of delivery because we do not want them to be disadvantaged," she said.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Access to justice: Discipline and grievance mechanisms

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

If Mnangagwa had a shop how much would he sell a loaf of bread?

10 hrs ago | 650 Views

The illusion of Fairness: How the Zimbabwean justice system fails minorities

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why the Zimbabwean Government is broken: The inherent flaws of democracy

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe hosts fourth Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

10 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 415 Views

Ezekiel Guti turns 100

11 hrs ago | 921 Views

Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

EFF Zimbabwe to attend EFF South Africa's 10th year anniversary commemorations

14 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 485 Views

Mugabe critic and former Archbishop of York told to step down from Church

14 May 2023 at 19:22hrs | 1768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days