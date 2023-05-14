Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

News / National

by Staff reporter

A meeting in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's hometown of Kwekwe ended prematurely Sunday after some angry supporters disrupted the meeting which was aimed at introducing the party's candidates demanding primary elections for the constituency's parliamentary candidate.The meeting which was being presided over by Central Committee member Daniel Mackenzie Ncube suffered a stillbirth after some party members called for primary elections for the Kwekwe Central constituency.Currently, Energy Ncube, nephew to State Security Minister Owen Ncube is the party's representative after he was declared uncontested in the party's recently held primary elections.However, the youthful politician has been facing some resistance from some party structures amid reports of candidate imposition.Ncube's political nemesis Kandros Mugabe, a flamboyant gold mining magnate and church leader was forced to drop from the race at the eleventh hour to the chagrin of his supporters.Things came to a head when Kwekwe District Zanu-PF Chairperson Moses Thandika finished announcing successful council candidates.All hell broke loose when he was about to announce Dhala as Energy Ncube is known with some supporters breaking into revolutionary songs calling on President Mnangagwa to intervene in Kwekwe Central for there to be a primary election.Both Ncube and Mugabe could not comment as they were taken to their cars by their aides before driving off."We don't have a problem with council candidates because they went through the primary elections. Our issue is on the parliamentary candidate. We want the President to hear our concerns as his supporters here in Kwekwe that we are unhappy; we are only demanding a primary election for the parliamentary candidate, that is fairness," one of the disgruntled members said."Our President is a listening President he will hear our pleas. If the current situation is to continue we are going to lose this seat again to CCC. There is still time before the nomination court to have a primary election so that all party members will support whoever is to win, knowing that fairness would have prevailed."Towards the run-up to by-elections last year Dhala and Mugabe were suspended from contesting after their supporters bludgeoned each other.Initially, the primary elections had to be abandoned following an orgy of violence at Zanu-PF's district offices in Kwekwe.Reached for comment Mackenzie Ncube said the issue is being addressed."That was a minor misunderstanding that took place. As a party, we are seized with the matter and it will be addressed," he said.Speaking last week at a youth inter-district meeting Zanu-PF youth leader Tinoda Machakaire encouraged unity amongst party members in Kwekwe."The issue of primary elections is now done and dusted, we need to support the candidates who emerged victorious in the elections, and we need to be united as a party. The bigger picture is to retain President Emmerson Mnangagwa in office," he said.