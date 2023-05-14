CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

News / National

by Staff reporter

SUSPECTED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists on Monday staged a flash demonstration outside the Ministry of Justice offices at New Government Complex in Harare demanding the release of jailed party legislator Job Sikhala.Sikhala was arrested in June last year for allegedly inciting violence to avenge the death of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.He has been in pretrial detention for almost a year with the courts denying him bail several times.Speaking during the flash demo one activist demanded the immediate release of Sikhala and another opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume who was recently convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment for inciting violence."We condemn the unjust arrest of Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume and demand their immediate release," he said.The protesters carried placards inscribed with messages demanding the release of the two.