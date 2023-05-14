Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Parliamentary and Constitutional Affairs minister Eric Matinenga says the Constitutional Court's failure to deal with MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora's application to have the delimitation report nullified — on a technicality — is likely to prolong the case as it is likely to end up in the same court.

The ConCourt last Monday dismissed Mwonzora's application in which he sought to have the delimitation report nullified and the elections postponed. The ConCourt said it has no jurisdiction. Mwonzora has indicated he will appeal to the High Court.

 In an interview with The NewsHawks this week, Matinenga said the ConCourt should have heard Mwonzora's case, to avoid unnecessary delays.

"They should have dealt with the issue on the merits, because now Mwonzora is going to the High Court and raise a constitutional case, and the issue is going to come back to the Constitutional Court. I am actually not against Mwonzora's bid challenging the delimitation process.

 "But, where I think the dishonesty comes in is when he calls for the elections to be postponed. So I think they should have dealt decisively with the case," he said.

The delimitation report has largely been criticised for its serious shortfalls that include gerrymandering in favour of Zanu-PF.

Analysts have also expressed concern over Zec's decision to retain flaws flagged in the preliminary delimitation report presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in December last year.

The report also resulted in divisions among commissioners. Seven commissioners have spoken out against the delimitation report effectively opposing chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba. As a result of the fallout, Chigumba removed Commissioner Jasper Mangwana and his deputy Catherine Mpofu from their roles as spokespersons of the election management body.

Chugumba allocated the role to herself, her deputy Rodney Kiwa and Zec's chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana. The final report gazetted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in February has in some cases retained a ward and constituency population threshold of over 20% — in violation of the constitution — which has in the past been condemned by experts, while failing to declare ward and constituency boundaries, which is contrary to section 161 (11) of the constitution.

While experts agree that the delimitation was flawed, they have dismissed Mwonzora's overtures to have elections postponed, questioning his honesty and intentions.

As previously reported by The NewsHawks, Matinenga said while it was constitutional for Mwonzora to file an application over the report which is seriously riddled with errors, the demand to have elections postponed is wrong and "dishonest".

"[I] have not read the full Constitutional Court application by Mwonzora, yet, save for paragraphs 1 & 2 shown on this platform. The delimitation report is a mess, both in terms of process and substance. It must be set aside.

"The consequential relief sought in paragraph 2 is, in my view, dishonest. Section 161(2) of the constitution provides for the use of ‘boundaries that existed immediately before the delimitation are applicable'.

"The relief which the application should seek therefore is not to postpone the election but for the 2008 boundaries to be used," Matinenga wrote on social media.

Source - newshawks

Must Read

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

2 hrs ago | 397 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

2 hrs ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

6 hrs ago | 176 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

7 hrs ago | 217 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

9 hrs ago | 465 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

9 hrs ago | 704 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

10 hrs ago | 233 Views

Access to justice: Discipline and grievance mechanisms

10 hrs ago | 103 Views

If Mnangagwa had a shop how much would he sell a loaf of bread?

10 hrs ago | 650 Views

The illusion of Fairness: How the Zimbabwean justice system fails minorities

10 hrs ago | 188 Views

Why the Zimbabwean Government is broken: The inherent flaws of democracy

10 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe hosts fourth Structured Dialogue Platform on arrears clearance and debt resolution process

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Villagers arrest notorious Silobela thief

10 hrs ago | 1021 Views

Egodini delays cost Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 414 Views

Ezekiel Guti turns 100

11 hrs ago | 920 Views

Edd Branson pushes for Africa Municipal Bond Conference

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

EFF Zimbabwe to attend EFF South Africa's 10th year anniversary commemorations

14 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 485 Views

Mugabe critic and former Archbishop of York told to step down from Church

14 May 2023 at 19:22hrs | 1767 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days