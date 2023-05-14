CCC candidates vetting complete

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPPOSITION Citizens' Coalition for Change spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says the party has concluded vetting candidates for all constituencies and council wards across the country, but is now consulting stakeholders.Mahere was speaking to The NewsHawks, a month after the party conducted its nomination process (5 April 2023). The party initially announced it would reveal its candidates from 11 April."We can confirm that the process has proceeded smoothly. Candidates have been successfully nominated and vetted for each of these seats (210 constituencies and 1 971 wards). Stakeholders have been consulted. We are currently at the citizen caucus stage where citizens will have a say on who will be the best representative for each respective community," said Mahere.As per the CCC candidate selection procedures document, the process is in five parts: nomination which happened on 5 April 2023; candidate acceptance confirmation in which nominated candidates were supposed to accept the nomination; candidate vetting and announcement of candidates that would have passed the vetting stage.The final stage will be consensus-building caucuses before the official announcement of victorious candidates."One of the key deliverables of our 2023 Agenda announced by President Chamisa at the start of the year was to come up with MPs and councillors to stand as citizen representatives in all 210 constituencies and 1 971 wards throughout the country," said Mahere.To date, only nominations for Harare West which were announced at the initial Press conference have been made public, but everything else is being kept under wraps.The nomination process was hit by confusion and chaos, with some candidates crying foul, but ar a Press conference two weeks ago party deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba assured participants that those who fail the vetting test would have an opportunity to approach the appeals committee.Meanwhile, Mahere said CCC is confident of winning the next general elections."We are well on course to ensure the citizens' movement is competently and ethically represented in every community of Zimbabwe. The citizens will have the opportunity to put a permanent end in the ballot box to the repression, persecution, hunger and poverty created by Zanu-PF. A CCC government will usher in a new Great Zimbabwe with leaders who will deliver dignity, freedom and prosperity for all," said Mahere.