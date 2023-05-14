Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Kadoma couple was last Saturday afternoon mugged by two unknown assailants as they were having a picnic near a local hotel.The couple was handcuffed and robbed of phones, US$150 and other valuables before being held hostage until 8pm the same day.The two accomplices then raped the woman. Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the incident."We are appealing to anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the assailants that attacked two friends in Kadoma around 2pm on Saturday. The two lost valuables as the culprits later raped the female friend," she said.