Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

News / National

by Staff reporter

AHEAD of this year's harmonised elections whose dates will be proclaimed soon, President Mnangagwa has invited foreign countries interested to come and observe the polls.President Mnangagwa, who is the Head of State and Government, told a High-Level Debt Resolution Forum on Zimbabwe Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process, which opened in Harare yesterday, that his Government has put everything in place to ensure the election is free and fair, without any blemishes.A champion of peace — the President has used every platform to call on Zimbabweans, regardless of political persuasion, to commit to peace and preach the message of non-violence.Yesterday he told diplomats, mostly drawn from Western nations, that his doors remain open for dialogue and that his administration is committed to entrenching peace."As you are aware, Zimbabwe will be holding the 2023 Harmonised General Elections. I want to assure you all that my Government has put in place the requisite mechanisms to guarantee peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections. International observers are welcome and will be invited through the relevant channels at the appropriate time in accordance with our laws," President Mnangagwa said.One of the benchmarks for debt clearance is good governance and political reform and the Second Republic has made progress in enhancing and entrenching the rule of law."My Government stands committed to consolidating Constitutionalism, the rule of law, good governance, and protecting Constitutionally enshrined rights and freedoms," said the President.Before the dawn of the Second Republic, Western nations that imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe were often barred from observing the country's polls, but that has since changed as Zimbabwe engages and re-engages.Under the Governance Pillar, the Second Republic has been unwavering in its adherence to Constitutionalism, the rule of law, and the tenets of good governance and democracy.Laws are being applied consistently, without fear or favour and the elections will be held consistent with the Constitution and electoral laws.In addition, human rights concerns are being addressed in line with the country's laws and international conventions.