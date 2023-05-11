Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Four vehicles, including two haulage trucks, were involved in a pile-up before bursting into flames along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway

SEVERAL people are believed to have died yesterday after four vehicles, including two haulage trucks, were involved in a pile-up before bursting into a ball of fire near Chivi turn-off along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.

One witness, Boniface Mapami — a Beitbridge resident who was travelling along the busy highway — shared a video of the accident scene where the four vecles were reduced to shells.

"Two Toyota Wish cars with several people were trapped under the two trucks. The cars also caught fire on impact," he said.

Other witnesses said those who managed to escape were ferried to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.

Last night, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told the NewsDay that they were still attending the scene.

"Our officers are still at the scene while efforts to put out the fire are still ongoing. The accident involved two haulage trucks and we are yet to confirm any fatalities," he said.

Nyathi said details would be released soon.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Methodist church congregant loses gun

53 mins ago | 143 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

12 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

12 hrs ago | 34 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

12 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

12 hrs ago | 26 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

12 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

12 hrs ago | 38 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

12 hrs ago | 37 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

15 hrs ago | 189 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

18 hrs ago | 484 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

19 hrs ago | 787 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

19 hrs ago | 261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days