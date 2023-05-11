Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four vehicles, including two haulage trucks, were involved in a pile-up before bursting into flames along the Masvingo-Beitbridge HighwaySEVERAL people are believed to have died yesterday after four vehicles, including two haulage trucks, were involved in a pile-up before bursting into a ball of fire near Chivi turn-off along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway.One witness, Boniface Mapami — a Beitbridge resident who was travelling along the busy highway — shared a video of the accident scene where the four vecles were reduced to shells."Two Toyota Wish cars with several people were trapped under the two trucks. The cars also caught fire on impact," he said.Other witnesses said those who managed to escape were ferried to Masvingo Provincial Hospital.Last night, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told the NewsDay that they were still attending the scene."Our officers are still at the scene while efforts to put out the fire are still ongoing. The accident involved two haulage trucks and we are yet to confirm any fatalities," he said.Nyathi said details would be released soon.