Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE African Development Bank (AfDB) says it is working on a financial instrument to fund the US$3,5 billion needed to compensate white former commercial farmers.

AfDB is working with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development on the instrument.

Zimbabwe made a commitment in 2020 to compensate local white farmers whose land was taken by the government during the government's largely chaotic land reform programme.

Zimbabwe is currently engaged in a debt dialogue with the creditors, a process being led by former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano and AfDB president Akunwumi Adesina.

Adesina told the 4th High-Level Debt Resolution Forum held in Harare yesterday that the new instrument to compensate white farmers would help leverage the capital markets to fund the compensation without driving Zimbabwe further into debt.

The country which is in debt distress has been working frantically to raise the money needed to compensate farmers that were affected by the land reform programme in the early 2000s.

Adessina said further delays in paying the compensation to the white farmers would backtrack all the efforts in debt engagement, while eroding trust and confidence in the process.

"Responsiveness counts. It is important that Zimbabwe fast tracks the compensation process. That is why we are currently working with the government of Zimbabwe and the ministry of finance to come up with developing an innovative financial instrument and structure that could be potentially used to fast track and front load the mobilisation of the US$3.5 billion for the compensation," Adesina said.

The debt resolution process is seeking to clear US$6 billion of external debt arrears while also aiming at implementing reforms that include compensation and foreign currency exchange rate reforms.

Adesina expressed concern over the accumulation of arrears on the principal debt, both to the multi-lateral lenders and the new lateral lenders.

He said the arrears were now the new debt in Zimbabwe with 61% of the bilateral debt having accumulated in debt while 92% of the multi-lateral debts having accumulated in arrears.

"Arrears are now the new debt of Zimbabwe and are hurting the country. I am very concerned about this debt and debt keeps accumulating with no end in sight Zimbabwe needs comprehensive debt resolutions," he said.

Adesina said the economic sanctions imposed on the country were also driving Zimbabwe further into debt.

Zimbabwe, which had more than US$14 billion in external debt as of September 2022, has not been able to secure financing from such institutions as the International Monetary Fund in more than two decades due to the arrears.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa also expressed concern over Zimbabwe's debt which is blocking the country from accessing cheap external finance.

In his keynote address, Mnangangwa said there has been lack of access to external concessional financing to fund Zimbabwe's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and NDS-1 priority projects and programmes.

"The health, education and social protection sectors have been equally affected, while the most vulnerable people such as women, the elderly and children are at risk," he said.

"Informed by our engagement and re-engagement agenda, my government has been making quarterly token payments to the multilateral development banks. It is in this spirit that the implementation of the arrears clearance, debt relief and restructuring strategy has culminated in the establishment of this structured dialogue platform."

Chissano said bringing Zimbabwe back into the family of nations was critical for the country, the region, and the continent.

"Zimbabwe has been under sanctions for about 21 years. These sanctions have had devastating social and economic consequences on Zimbabwe and the southern African region. The country is grappling with high levels of poverty, huge unemployment, macroeconomic instability and debt distress. The crisis in the country is having terrible consequences to the region, as Zimbabwe lies at the heart of southern Africa," Chissano said.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Methodist church congregant loses gun

53 mins ago | 143 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

11 hrs ago | 926 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

12 hrs ago | 317 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

12 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

12 hrs ago | 34 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

12 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

12 hrs ago | 26 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

12 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

12 hrs ago | 38 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

12 hrs ago | 37 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

15 hrs ago | 189 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

18 hrs ago | 484 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

19 hrs ago | 787 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

19 hrs ago | 261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days