Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S largest lithium mine Bikita Minerals, currently owned by China's Sinomine Resource Group, has been ordered to suspend operations until it complies with legal provisions that include labour, environmental and immigration laws.

Sinomine acquired Bikita Minerals which was previously controlled by German investors through African Minerals Ltd for US$180 million in January last year.

Despite surges in production, working conditions reportedly deteriorated as workers were allegedly subjected to ill-treatment, poor remuneration, while being accommodated in inhumane facilities and were not registered with such statutory bodies as the National Social Security Authority.

Mines and Mining Development deputy minister Polite Kambamura confirmed the suspension which came after an inter-ministerial audit last week.

Government officials have since also met management at Sinomine.

"It's a temporary suspension of operations. There were issues that government noted that the mine was not complying with," said Kambamura. "We had a checklist and we were ticking. Anything that the company wasn't complying with we ticked and ordered it to correct before reopening.

"The audit was done by an inter-ministerial team looking at issues like immigration, labour laws, export laws, environmental laws and so forth. Once the mine puts the house in order, its authorities will call us to re-inspect. If it's complying we will issue a reopening order."

Kambamura described the suspension order as a good example of government stamping its authority.

Bikita Minerals manager David Mwanza said the mine will address issues raised within seven days.

"As a law-abiding corporate, we remain committed to fully comply with all requirements of the law and expect to resume operations once all the outstanding issues have been addressed," he said.

"In the meantime, the company's leadership is working closely with all relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is resolved within the stipulated time frame."

He said the seven-day period will see all employees staying at home except for those in care and maintenance.

"Those on essential services will be required to perform their prescribed duties," he said.

Centre for Natural Resource Governance director Farai Maguwu welcomed government's decision to suspend operations at Bikita Minerals, claiming that there was massive looting of lithium at the mine.

"That's the right thing to do. There is no hurry. It is better to keep our lithium while we put our house in order than to give away our natural capital for a song. We can never recover that which we have lost. There has been massive depletion of lithium reserves at Bikita Minerals in recent months and yet the country has nothing to show for it," he said.

Bikita Minerals employs 860 people.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Methodist church congregant loses gun

53 mins ago | 144 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

11 hrs ago | 892 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

11 hrs ago | 427 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

11 hrs ago | 926 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

12 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

12 hrs ago | 34 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

12 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

12 hrs ago | 26 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

12 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

12 hrs ago | 38 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

12 hrs ago | 37 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

15 hrs ago | 189 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

18 hrs ago | 484 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

19 hrs ago | 787 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

19 hrs ago | 261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days