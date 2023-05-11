Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)'s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) yesterday made a summersault by reversing its order for banks to freeze accounts of several government officials and individuals who were implicated in gold smuggling gold and money laundering activities exposed by the Al Jazeera documentary.

In a statement yesterday, the FIU directed financial institutions to "unfreeze all assets and other financial assets" belonging to those implicated in the documentary.

"The FIU, working in close collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has since concluded its analysis of the four episodes of the Al Jazeera documentary and has also analysed the financial assets and transactions of the persons implicated in the documentary and has determined that there is no good cause for the freezing order to remain in place. The FIU has not identified transactions / assets linked to money laundering and related financial crime connected to the allegations in the Al Jazeera documentary," reads the FIU statement.

"In view of the above, the FIU has directed financial institutions to unfreeze all the accounts and other financial assets that had been frozen pursuant to the directive of 31 March 2023. The unfreezing action is without prejudice to any further investigations that law enforcement agencies may wish to commence or continue against any of the persons involved."

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has, meanwhile, ordered Members of the House of Assembly to stop investigations into the Al Jazeera documentary saying the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has already started processes to investigate the allegations.

In a memo addressed to the Public Accounts Committee and the Budget and Finance committee chairpersons, Mudenda said it was unfair for Parliament to continue investigating the matter since Zacc had embarked on similar investigations.

"Reference is made to the requests by the above two committees regarding the above matter. I wish to state from the outset that the matter is serious and of national importance," said Mudenda.

"However, it is pertinent to note that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the RBZ have already started processes to investigate the matter. In addition, the matters are of a complex nature and may require extraterritorial visits due to the alleged involvement of foreign players. In that regard, it is prudent to leave the investigations to specialised agencies like Zacc, and the police are better placed to investigate matters."

Mudenda said Parliament would continue to monitor the investigations and will carry out its oversight role when the specialised agencies have completed their investigation.

"In addition the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development conducted an inquiry into illicit financial flows in the mining sector in the course of last year," he said.

"In reaching this decision I have also been guided by the stance taken by the South African government which has deferred to specialised agencies regarding the same issues."

The documentary exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ambassador-at-large, Uebert Madzanire, alias Uebert Angel and the President's niece Henrietta Rushwaya who were video tapped alleging that they could facilitate the movement of large sums of money and gold out of Zimbabwe.

Rushwaya, who is the Zimbabwe Miners Federation president, was arrested in October 2020 for allegedly trying to smuggle 6kg of gold out of the country.

She was, however, later acquitted.

In the documentary, Angel, who was appointed by Mnangagwa in 2021 to represent him in Europe and the Americas, makes a bold commitment to assist undercover journalists to launder more than US$1 billion in cash using diplomatic cover.

The documentary has attracted the attention of many in Zimbabwe, including Members of Parliament who are calling on authorities to take action against the exposed officials who include workers at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Methodist church congregant loses gun

53 mins ago | 145 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

11 hrs ago | 892 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

11 hrs ago | 1531 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

11 hrs ago | 926 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

12 hrs ago | 161 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

12 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

12 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

12 hrs ago | 210 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

12 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

12 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

12 hrs ago | 104 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

12 hrs ago | 86 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

12 hrs ago | 172 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

12 hrs ago | 66 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

12 hrs ago | 103 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

12 hrs ago | 80 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

12 hrs ago | 35 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

12 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zanu-PF lauds church support

12 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe police ready for elections

12 hrs ago | 26 Views

University probes 0% pass rates in schools

12 hrs ago | 35 Views

Mpilo junior doctors move into new quarters

12 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man in court for stealing vehicle

12 hrs ago | 45 Views

Fuel explosion claims one life

12 hrs ago | 38 Views

More land for Zimbabwe youth

12 hrs ago | 37 Views

Do not give the devil a foothold

15 hrs ago | 189 Views

Drilling of boreholes by ZANU PF proves regime has no permanent solution to urban water crisis!

17 hrs ago | 237 Views

Obert Mpofu sponsors Bulawayo Investment Guide

18 hrs ago | 484 Views

Apostle Moosa Joshua Mohlala: The Rising Prophet in Southern Africa's Spiritual Landscape

19 hrs ago | 787 Views

NPRC launches nationwide peace campaign

19 hrs ago | 261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days