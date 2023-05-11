News / National
Methodist church congregant loses gun
A Mutoko based Methodist church congregant Julius Danda (81) lost his gun while attending a church service recently.
The matter came to light at Mutoko magistrate court on Friday where he appeared before magistrate Mr Elijah Sibanda.
Danda pleaded guilty to failure to secure a firearm charge.
He was slapped with US$150 fine, failure to pay will earn him a month in jail.
Prosecutor Nathan Majuru told the court that on May 6 Danda left his gun in his bedroom under the bed and went for a church service.
Upon his return he could not locate his gun and went to file a police report where he was arrested.
Quizzed on why he did not keep the gun safe in a gun cabinet he said he did not have knowledge about guns since he inherited it from his father.
Source - Byo24news