Hungry man caught harvesting school maize's cobs

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 25-YEAR- OLD hungry Mazowe man was arrested after he was caught stealing maize cobs at a school field last week.

Dinsidale Nyatsanza please guilty to the charge before Concession magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware sentenced Nyatsanza to a year behind bars.Nyatsanza was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate suspended six months on good behaviour and the remaining six were commuted to community service.Prosecutors said Nyatsanza was caught harvesting maize cobs on May 12 by a security guard around 7pm.He was arrested and surrendered to the police.Nyatsanza begged for mercy at court saying hunger pushed him to commit the crime.