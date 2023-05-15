Man rapes friend's niece (7)

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 28-YEAR-OLD Muzarabani rapist was on Friday jailed 18 years by Bindura regional magistrate Mr Amos Mbobo after he raped his friend's niece.

Tinos Nyamande will however serve 14 years after the magistrate suspended four years on condition of good behaviour.Prosecutor Shiellar Kudzai Maribha told the court that on December 12, Nyamande arrived at the complainant's house around 6pm and found the complainant fast asleep.He then raped her once while her grandmother was taking a bath.A sister to the victim saw the rapist leaving the room in heist and she went inside where she saw her sister crying soaked in blood.The victim's grandmother was informed and a police report was filed.