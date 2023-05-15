Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A key state witnesses in Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole's violence incitement trial was at pains to support the allegations when the opposition legislators' trial kicked off Tuesday before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

The Citizens Coalition for Change lawmakers were arrested last year charged with inciting public violence in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza last year during slain party activist Moreblessing Ali's memorial service.

Ali's murder allegedly by Zanu-PF's Pius Jamba in May last year ignited anger among opposition activists.

It is said this resulted in mourners destroying homesteads belonging to Zanu-PF members in the area as was allegedly encouraged by Sikhala.

Prosecutors also accuse Sithole of organising transport for mourners who attended Ali's memorial service which was rocked by violence.

The two denied the allegations and through their lawyers, asked the key witness, Edmore Runganga, a detective attached to the Law and Order division, to show evidence linking them to the offence.

Sikhala's lawyer, Harrison Nkomo asked Runganga if he could prove that his client's utterances in Nyatsime led to people committing violence.

Runganga said while he could bring forward dockets that linked the matter to another case of public violence, he could not read it into the record as it was a case that was pending in another court.

"I can show you that this is the docket for Precious Jeche and two others (who were later arrested for violence).

"However, I cannot disclose the information because it is before the court.

"My conscience tells me that there is a different motive to disclose the matter that is before the courts.

"I cannot give the State outline to you on the basis of the police procedures.

"I am not the prosecutor in charge of this case. I cannot divulge information that is still pending before the courts."

Sikhala's second lawyer, Jeremiah Bamu then asked the detective to present evidence showing Jeche and others indeed acted after watching the video and he refused, accusing Bamu of bringing up unnecessary information.

Oliver Marwa, representing Sithole, asked Runganga why his client was charged with incitement when he did not appear in the video that forms the basis of the charges against them.

Runganga said "organising transport was part of the incitement."

He also said he did not see the two committing the alleged offence.

Trial is set to continue Wednesday and run on a continuous roll until Thursday.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

5 hrs ago | 209 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

12 hrs ago | 757 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

17 hrs ago | 1753 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

18 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

18 hrs ago | 4163 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

18 hrs ago | 595 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 1556 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

18 hrs ago | 507 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

18 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

18 hrs ago | 541 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

18 hrs ago | 628 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

18 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

18 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

15 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1672 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 2746 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 844 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 1805 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 694 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 526 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

15 May 2023 at 19:13hrs | 488 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

15 May 2023 at 19:12hrs | 852 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

15 May 2023 at 19:12hrs | 559 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

15 May 2023 at 19:12hrs | 526 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

15 May 2023 at 19:06hrs | 233 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

15 May 2023 at 19:05hrs | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

15 May 2023 at 19:03hrs | 735 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

15 May 2023 at 19:02hrs | 563 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

15 May 2023 at 19:01hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

15 May 2023 at 19:01hrs | 296 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

15 May 2023 at 19:01hrs | 193 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

15 May 2023 at 19:00hrs | 165 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

15 May 2023 at 19:00hrs | 438 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

15 May 2023 at 19:00hrs | 214 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

15 May 2023 at 18:59hrs | 241 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

15 May 2023 at 18:59hrs | 217 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

15 May 2023 at 18:59hrs | 149 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

15 May 2023 at 18:58hrs | 96 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

15 May 2023 at 18:58hrs | 123 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

15 May 2023 at 18:58hrs | 123 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

15 May 2023 at 18:57hrs | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days