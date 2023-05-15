Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

News / National

by Staff reporter

KADOMA Mayor Action Nyamukondiwa and three other MCD-T councillors have been recalled after they were expelled from the opposition party.Nyamukondiwa was the councillor for Ward 9 while the three, namely Michael Mvura, Edson Muzira and Nigel Rozario were councillors for Wards 3, 4 and 15 respectively.In a letter addressed to Mr Malvern Dondo, Kadoma town clerk, Minister of Local Government and Public Works July Moyo said the expelled councillors' positions were now vacant."I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that Councillor Action Nyamukondiwa of Ward 9, Councillor Edson Muzira Ward 4, Councillor Nigel Rozario Ward 15 and Councillor Michael Mvura Ward 3 have been expelled from the party," he said."In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section (1)(k), the above mentioned wards are now vacant. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies."