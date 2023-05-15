Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE Minister and Zanu-PF politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has appeared to give credence to speculation that an impeachment bid may be mounted against President Emmerson Mnangagwa after general elections due in August this year.
A disaffected faction of the ruling Zanu-PF party is reportedly working on a so-called ‘Bhora Musango' strategy to stop Mnangagwa from winning the presidential vote as he seeks a second five-year term in office.

Failing that, an impeachment bid may be the next resort for the rebels, working together with opposition the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

The faction's members reportedly routed key Mnangagwa allies in the recent Zanu-PF primary elections, among them Ziyambi as well as the likes of Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

However, addressing a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting at Banket Sports Club on Sunday, Ziyambi warned prospective ruling party legislators against joining any impeachment bid against Mnangagwa.

"There is no one who can remove the president without Zanu-PF coughing," said Ziyambi.

"If you go to Parliament and think you will join others and try to do what they call impeachment, we will simply write a recall letter and force a by-election."

The Zanu-PF rebels are said to support Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is claimed to be seething over Mnangagwa's decision to go for a second term in office.

Mnangagwa came to power after a coup led by Chiwenga toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in 2017.

According to political analyst Simukai Tinhu, Mnangagwa's bid for a second term breaches a pre-coup agreement with his deputy.

Chiwenga's allies, according to Tinhu, insist the pair reached an agreement that "the then army commander would aid Mnangagwa's rise to the presidency and, in return, Mnangagwa would step down after one term, paving the way for Chiwenga (to take over)".

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga with President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Chiwenga has repeatedly dismissed reports of tension with his boss, recently telling a publication produced by the Presidential communications department that; "We were one, very solid. We are bound together … he is part of me and I am part of him."

He added; "… there are many things that have been said. And we don't even worry about them. We laugh at them and ask ourselves, ‘have you seen what some idiot put on social media today?'"
"This is what is important. We have a mission to fulfil, so let them bark and do whatever."

However, this is not the first time impeachment has been mulled against Mnangagwa.

Addressing the party ahead of the 2018 elections, Mnangagwa said he was aware of plans to possibly remove him after the vote.

"I got intelligence that some of those who have won this primary election have two minds," he said.

"They have gone to join the Zanu-PF bandwagon … to be elected with the possible view that, once in Parliament, they … will move a motion of impeachment."

He added; "There are two things that you need to know. First, the (country's) Constitution provides the basis for impeachment and such basis must be fulfilled before impeachment proceedings begin.

"Secondly, our (Zanu-PF) constitution provides an instrument to chuck out from Parliament any member whom we think is not Zanu-PF anymore."

Meanwhile, anger against Mnangagwa within Zanu-PF has also been stocked by allegations of rampant corruption with the recent Gold Mafia documentary series by Al Jazeera exposing his allies and family members for alleged involvement in gold smuggling and laundering of the proceeds.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

5 hrs ago | 243 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

5 hrs ago | 208 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

11 hrs ago | 754 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 hrs ago | 1744 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

17 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

17 hrs ago | 4135 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

17 hrs ago | 592 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

17 hrs ago | 1554 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

17 hrs ago | 507 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

17 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

17 hrs ago | 538 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

17 hrs ago | 628 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

17 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

17 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

15 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1670 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 2740 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 840 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 1804 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 691 Views

Zimbabwe civil society approaches AU

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 526 Views

Strive Masiyiwa now worthh $2-billion

15 May 2023 at 19:13hrs | 487 Views

Heath Streak's family asks for privacy

15 May 2023 at 19:12hrs | 848 Views

CCC activists stage flash demo demanding Sikhala's release

15 May 2023 at 19:12hrs | 557 Views

Angry Zanu-PF supported disrupt meeting in Mnangagwa's backyard

15 May 2023 at 19:12hrs | 526 Views

'Zimbabwe college students threatened against falling pregnant'

15 May 2023 at 19:06hrs | 233 Views

African Devt Bank proposes ‘fast track' compensation for Zimbabwe white ex-farmers

15 May 2023 at 19:05hrs | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's Angel suffers Gold Mafia blow

15 May 2023 at 19:03hrs | 731 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs sweat over poor rally attendances

15 May 2023 at 19:02hrs | 561 Views

Govt pounces on schools rejecting Zimdollar

15 May 2023 at 19:01hrs | 185 Views

Zimbabwe industry frets over suspension of import duty

15 May 2023 at 19:01hrs | 293 Views

Mudenda refuses to grant investigation authority to 'Gold Mafia' committees

15 May 2023 at 19:01hrs | 192 Views

Armed robbers steal 36 tobacco bales

15 May 2023 at 19:00hrs | 165 Views

Lupane juice maker eyes export market

15 May 2023 at 19:00hrs | 436 Views

IPEC boss' son acquitted

15 May 2023 at 19:00hrs | 214 Views

High Court orders attachment of VFEX listed WestPro's land

15 May 2023 at 18:59hrs | 241 Views

Illegal land sales trigger protests in Umzingwane

15 May 2023 at 18:59hrs | 217 Views

Bulawayo vendors sell meat on streets

15 May 2023 at 18:59hrs | 149 Views

Bosso, Dembare face off on Africa Day

15 May 2023 at 18:58hrs | 96 Views

Filipe Nyusi to visit Zimbabwe

15 May 2023 at 18:58hrs | 123 Views

Hundreds in Vic Falls flock for housing stands

15 May 2023 at 18:58hrs | 123 Views

Mliswa fights baby mama in maintenance fees arrears

15 May 2023 at 18:57hrs | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days