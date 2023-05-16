PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Scores of ZANU PF supporters across the country thronged to the Robert Mugabe International airport to welcome Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi who is in the country for a three-day State visit which is set to strengthen relations between the two sister Republics.During his visit, President Nyusi is expected to preside over the ground breaking ceremony of the Samora Machel Monument at the Liberation City currently being built in Harare.Other business on the agenda includes strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas including industry and commerce, energy, agriculture, tourism, ICT, environment and education, science and technology.ZANU PF and Frelimo fought side by side during the war of liberation.