Palestine presents play in Shona

by Tarisai Mudahondo

The Palestinian Embassy in Zimbabwe presented a play called "Chindunduma" at the Jasen Mhepo Little Theatre in Harare on May 16, 2023. The play tells the story of the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and justice against Israeli occupation.The play was performed in Shona, the national language of Zimbabwe, in order to reach a wider audience. The cast included Michael Kudakwashe, Rayne Chiramba, and Charmaine Mujeri, who all gave powerful performances.The play was well-received by the audience, who gave it a standing ovation at the end. The audience members were moved by the story of the Palestinian people's suffering and their resilience in the face of adversity.The play was also a success in terms of its political message. It helped to raise awareness of the Palestinian struggle and the need for justice for the Palestinian people.The Palestinian Embassy in Zimbabwe is committed to using art and culture to raise awareness of the Palestinian cause. The play "Chindunduma" is a powerful example of how art can be used to promote peace and justice.