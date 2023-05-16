Teen arrested for burglary

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Lucky ran out for an 18-year-old Concession man who allegedly broke into a house to steal three cell phones and a work suit.Leon Goma was arrested after he was allegedly caught wearing the stolen work suit recently.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts yesterday.Goma pleaded not guilty before the magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware and was remanded to May 18.The state alleged on 23 April 2023 at Dandamera concession, Robert Gorosi placed his three cellphones in a drawer and his jacket ( work suit )was also in the roomOn an unknown date, Goma proceeded to the complainant's place, unlocked a door and stole one black Astro cellphone and a navy blue work suit jacket, and went away. The complainant then discovered that his property was missing on the 26 of April 2023 and saw the accused person wearing the navy blue work suit jacketWith the help of the police, the stolen property was recovered in the accused's possession.