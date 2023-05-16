Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Students drawn from the country's various tertiary institutions on Monday took to social media platforms to protest against alleged ‘judicial capture' and weaponisation of the law against opposition members.The cited the continued incarceration of opposition CCC legislator Job Sikhala (Zengeza West). The students expressed their solidarity with Sikhala by painting graffiti at some buildings in the capital calling for his release.Zimbabwe National Students Union president Boris Muguti said they wanted to send a message to government."The primary agenda was to send a message to the regime in Harare and register our discontent against judicial capture. The message was successfully delivered," Muguti said."Students were wearing black all over the country mourning the death of democracy and the rule of law in Zimbabwe. The campaign was also a way of expressing our solidarity with the incarcerated comrades Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume."As barometers of class consciousness, we cannot afford to sit and watch while the regime continues closing the democratic space in the country."Ngarivhume was recently jailed for four years for inciting public violence. He will, however, spend three years in prison.Sikhala has been in remand prison since June last year on charges of obstructing the course of justice, inciting violence and disorderly behaviour."It's a shame that the regime has reduced the mighty Zimbabwe to a circus," Muguti said."Courts are now being used to persecute political opponents."Police said they were unaware of the protests.