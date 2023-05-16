1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE person died while seven others were injured in an accident which occurred at Chivi turn-off along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway on Monday, police have said.Initially there were fears that several people had perished in the accident.In an update yesterday, police said: "A haulage truck which was travelling towards Beitbridge with five passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with another haulage truck travelling in the opposite direction, with two passengers on board."Both trucks caught fire and were burnt beyond recognition."As a result of the explosion, Toyota Fun Cargo and Toyota Premier vehicles caught fire and were burnt beyond recognition. All occupants from Toyota Fun Cargo and Toyota Premier vehicles escaped unhurt."