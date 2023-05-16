Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A GWANDA anti-stocktheft campaign group, Gohole Diaspora Vulture Team, claims to have recovered at least 100 stolen donkeys.

Gohole Diaspora Vulture Team chairperson Vodloza Sibanda said his group had done a lot to fight stocktheft in the district.

"The Vulture Team has done a lot of good work to protect domestic animals from these thieves in Matabeleland South province and also reduced the number of criminals," Sibanda said.

"There are many farmers who recovered their livestock through the Vulture Team which has so far recovered about 100 donkeys. As we speak, there are 15 donkeys that are missing in ward 17 Gohole village in Manama."

Sibanda appealed to farmers to unite in the fight against stocktheft.

In February, police sought permission from Gwanda Rural District Council to set up substations in Guyu and Mandihongola to aid the fight against stocktheft after farmers in the two areas complained of losing livestock to rustlers.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

11 hrs ago | 336 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

11 hrs ago | 913 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

12 hrs ago | 896 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 5400 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1685 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1083 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1156 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 926 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1037 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1107 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | 1113 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 898 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 936 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 656 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1104 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2056 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1356 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5248 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 674 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 1852 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 581 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 2767 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 690 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 785 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 757 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 1620 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

15 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1894 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 3101 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 976 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 2036 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days