Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC urges members to join CIO, army

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR official in the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has urged party youths in Matebeleland to join intelligence and security services to save themselves from possible post-election violence like the 1980s Gukurahundi and August 2018 fatal shootings.

Felix Magalela Sibanda made the call during a debate on elections on the Nkayi Community Parliament (NCP) Platform on Saturday last week.

Other speakers in the discussion included Zapu representative Bernard Magugu, Mthwakazi Republic Party representative Leornard Dube, Freedom Alliance deputy national leader Presia Ngulube, Republic Party of Zimbabwe president Kwanele Hlabangana and Nkayi South legislator (Zanu-PF) Stars Mathe.

Responding to questions from NCP, Sibanda said they grew up being told that violence did not promote development.

He said started the culture of violence when it launched Gukurahundi massacres targeting the Ndebele people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the early 1980s.

"To end violence we must encourage our children to join the army, to join CIO and police. I saw that in Zululand," Sibanda said.

"Zulus did not want to be soldiers and (Mangosuthu) Gatsha Buthelezi told them that is why they were being wiped away through killings. Now they are joining the army in numbers and if any member of the army tries to kill a Zulu, they threaten to kill that person."

Sibanda also revealed that the CCC would be releasing its manifesto in due course, adding that pre-empting it now would alert the opponents on his party's strategies.

On the candidates' selection, Sibanda said they were not yet through with the process.

"We have to go to nomination, vetting, conscientiousness, agreement and then announcement of candidates by the party, but for now I know some of the candidates in rural areas but I will not identify them as they might be attacked and have their homes burnt even before we win elections," he said.

"We will have a strategy that is very secretive, maybe, we will deliberately delay to announce candidates and I cannot pre-empt it now, we will wait for the right time."

Magugu revealed that Zapu president Sibangilizwe Nkomo will be the party's presidential candidate in the forthcoming election. Sibangilizwe is late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo's son.

"With a Zapu government under the astute leadership of Nkomo, you are guaranteed development in Nkayi in areas such as economic and infrastructure development.

"As Zapu we have unfinished business since the establishment of the party. We went to war, we fought whites, but we did not rule the country and you know what happened," he said.

FA deputy leader Ngulube said her organisation was formed through a coalition of many parties, civic groups and individuals after realising that Matabeleland was being marginalised in terms of development.

Source - Southern Eye

Must Read

Girl dies fleeing from Nyau dancers

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Memorial lecture held for top Zapu member

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Gwanda villagers recover 100 stolen donkeys

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa's CCC raps FIU for obstructing Gold Mafia investigations

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Nakamba stars as Luton beats Sunderland to reach Championship play-off final

4 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF youth league in turmoil

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

'Biti misleading his lawyer'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimra HQ shut down over sewer burst

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Econet apologizes over network challenges

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

1 dies in Masvingo-Beitbridge road accident

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Sikhala lawyer grills State witness

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa's govt claims sabotage

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zec fails to pay for hired vehicles

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe students protest over 'judicial capture'

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Teen arrested for burglary

9 hrs ago | 266 Views

Palestine presents play in Shona

11 hrs ago | 336 Views

Sex worker's hubby attempts to kill client

11 hrs ago | 913 Views

Edd Branson and Chris Okafor host biggest event in Harare

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa's engagement, re-engagement policy bearing fruit

11 hrs ago | 449 Views

PHOTOS: Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi descends on Harare

12 hrs ago | 896 Views

Africa should stop being such a crybaby!

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa impeachment bid brewing

16 May 2023 at 20:44hrs | 5400 Views

Michael Van Blerk embarrasses Biti's lawyer

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1685 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma Mayor, councillors

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1083 Views

'Use legit sources of receiving cash'

16 May 2023 at 20:43hrs | 1156 Views

Sikhala, Sithole incitement trial kicks off

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 926 Views

ZCTU pours scorn on Mthuli Ncube's firefighting stunts

16 May 2023 at 20:41hrs | 1037 Views

Man rapes friend's niece (7)

16 May 2023 at 19:40hrs | 1107 Views

When the devil has colonised the pulpit

16 May 2023 at 17:35hrs | 1113 Views

This is our school, let peace abide here

16 May 2023 at 17:31hrs | 898 Views

ZESA Hwange Unit 8, 300 MW, to boost supply. It's 43 years overdue, what's there to celebrate!

16 May 2023 at 17:28hrs | 936 Views

Why Ngarivhume matters: PART 1

16 May 2023 at 17:25hrs | 656 Views

Hungry man caught harvesting school maize

16 May 2023 at 11:00hrs | 1104 Views

Methodist church congregant loses gun

16 May 2023 at 05:53hrs | 2056 Views

RBZ scraps asset freeze on Gold Mafia-accused

16 May 2023 at 05:13hrs | 1356 Views

Mliswa takes Mnangagwa head-on

16 May 2023 at 05:11hrs | 5248 Views

RBZ reverses Gold Mafia accounts freeze

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 674 Views

Govt shuts down Bikita Minerals

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 1852 Views

AfDB to assist Zimbabwe govt compensate white farmers

16 May 2023 at 05:10hrs | 581 Views

Many feared dead in Zimbabwe horror crash

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 2767 Views

Mnangagwa hands Matabeleland South youths 10ha plots

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 690 Views

Academic fraud culprits warned

16 May 2023 at 05:09hrs | 785 Views

4 vehicles burnt to shells in accident

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 757 Views

Mnangagwa opens door to foreign observers

16 May 2023 at 05:08hrs | 1620 Views

Couple robbed, woman raped on picnic

15 May 2023 at 19:42hrs | 1894 Views

Uebert Angel finally returns to Britain

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 3101 Views

CCC candidates vetting complete

15 May 2023 at 19:29hrs | 976 Views

Mnangagwa's shaky control exposed

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 2036 Views

ConCourt delay on Mwonzora case unnecessary, says Matinenga

15 May 2023 at 19:28hrs | 826 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days